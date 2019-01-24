Mark Morsley felt his young AFC Sudbury side’s thrilling comeback from 3-1 down to beat Tilbury 4-3 on Saturday was a landmark moment in their development.

The Yellows have had some close encounters against heavily-fancied sides in the Bostik League North Division this season before going on to lose.

But Saturday’s game saw the home side show bags of character to overturn a first half hat-trick from Lewis Smith that looked to have put the game beyond them, despite Joe Whight’s headed reply, to pick up all three points.

AFC Sudbury 4 Tilbury 3 - Billy Holland celebrates scoring the winning goal Picture: Clive Pearson (6621965)

Billy Holland’s 81st minute winner, which followed strikes from Tom Dettmar and Reece Harris, moved AFC to one place and five points outside of the play-off places, and certainly made it a memorable afternoon for the majority of the 230-strong crowd.

“Although I said I think the top five will be the top five, if anyone have got a chance of gatecrashing that it is Tilbury, based on the players they have,” said manager Morsley. “So for us to put in a solid performance against what I consider to be one of the top experienced sides is really pleasing.

After being impressed with his 45 minutes in the mid-week friendly thrashing of Harwich & Parkeston, the manager brought in 16-year-old Greg Crane for his first-team debut in a back three, while Callum Harrison was only fit enough for the bench.

AFC Sudbury 4 Tilbury 3 - Freddie King on his debut Picture: Clive Pearson (6648081)

It was a disastrous start though as Joe Grimwood passed straight to Smith inside two minutes who fully punished them with a low finish into the bottom right-hand corner.

Captain Whight’s looping header from a deep right-hand cross restored parity in the 22nd minute, but Smith added two more before the break, the second from a cooly-taken penalty after going down under Whight’s trailing leg.

“We did not do well in the first half and to start with I think we were a little bit intimidated by Tilbury, who are a very different animal to the one we played at the start of the season, having won nine out of the 10 games since ex-Basildon manager Marc Harrison came in,” said Morsley, who changed to a back four for the second half with Harrison’s introduction also providing a key spark.

Reece Harris turned in a rebounded saved shot from Tom Dettmar in the 69th minute to get the comeback started.

Five minutes later Harris returned the favour by laying on for Dettmar who finished low into the bottom right corner for 3-3.

What proved to be the winning goal arrived inside the last 10 minutes with Holland glancing a header over his shoulder into the top left-hand corner from Harrison’s cross.

“On the highlights it is apparent how we forced the pace in the second half and played some great stuff and scored some great goals,” said Morsley.

AFC Sudbury 4 Tilbury 3 - Reece Harris Picture: Reece Harris (6648090)

While pleased with Crane’s debut, the boss was full of praise for the second debutant of the day, in striker Freddie King, who had earned his place on the bench with a hat-trick in the mid-week friendly.

“He was only on the pitch 20 minutes but it was a standout display,” he said.

AFC go to third-placed Heybridge Swifts on Saturday (3pm).

Morsley said: “They have been on a cracking run since Julian Dicks came in and you have to say to yourself is this the start of their bad run?

“It will be tough but I am really looking forward to seeing how we do. And the grass pitch there is one of the best around, so that suits us.”

Jordan Blackwell (ankle ligaments) is set to start training this week but will be given time to build up his fitness with AFC Sudbury Reserves before a first-team return.

* Meanwhile, Former England and Nottingham Forest legend Stuart Pearce MBE is set to be AFC Sudbury’s second headline speaker for the club’s Sporting Dinner on Friday, May 17.

The inaugural event starred Kevin Keegan in the big marquee at King’s Marsh last year and proved a big success.

Tickets (from £45 + vat) are on sale now from the club office or by calling 01787 376213.

* AFC Sudbury Ladies were soundly beaten at the Eastern Region Women’s Football League Premier Division leaders Cambridge City.

The 12-0 defeat was their seventh loss on the bounce with only still winless Haringey Borough Women keeping them off the bottom of the table.

The Ladies have a break from action now until February 17, when they travel to Coplestonians Ladies in the Suffolk Women’s Cup quarter-final (2pm).

* AFC Sudbury Reservcs lost 2-0 at Downham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

The ninth-place side host Cornard United tonight (7.45pm).

* AFC Gold week 28: £100 (250) T Bacon, Lavenham Rd, Gt Waldingfield; £10 (127) P Scott, Constitution Hill, Sudbury; £10 (125) B Golding, Oriel Close, Gt Cornard.