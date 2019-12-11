Manager Jamie Bradbury is hoping that a lack of pressure will work in Long Melford's favour when they host Stowmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup this evening (7.45pm).

On their way to winning the trophy for the first time in the club's history last season, Melford got the better of tonight's opponents and they also gave a good account of themselves in the Premier Division fixture between the two sides earlier this term.

However, with the Old Gold & Blacks having lost just once in all competitions so far this campaign, they are the overwhelming favourites to progress into the quarter-finals at Stoneylands – something Bradbury believes might benefit the holders.

Long Melford won the League Challenge Cup last season

"We do not want to let it go easily but we know how hard it is going to be," he said. "If we can do what we did against them last time when we played really well, who knows?

"There is a lack of pressure on us. When you go up against a side like Stowmarket, they are going to be massive favourites and they always will be.

"We will just go out there and try to set ourselves up to negate some of their attacking influences, and then try to be free on the break.

"The boys will go out with freedom. They do not like being outplayed or outmuscled by anyone and that helps against teams like Stowmarket.

"We will work our socks off and you can sometimes make it very difficult by doing that."

* Bradbury was speaking after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Mildenhall Town. For his reaction to that loss, see tomorrow's Suffolk Free Press print edition.

