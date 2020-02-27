Steve Holder goes up against former club Ely City with Hadleigh United at the Millfield on Saturday (3pm) - weather permitting - believing they must not hold anything back from the start in a ‘must win’ game at the bottom of the table.

Five points separate Hadleigh, second from bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, from Ely directly above them going into the weekend’s clash, though the former hold five games in hand on the Robins.

But with basement side Gorleston just two points behind them with a game in hand, the Brettsiders can ill afford to slip up when they return to action after a three-week break on Saturday.

HADLEIGH: Football - Hadleigh United v Long Melford.Hadleigh United Football Club, Tinker's Lane Ipswich,, Hadleigh, Ipswich Steve Holder Hadleigh Picture by Mark Westley. (27592939)

And player-assistant manager Holder believes desire will ultimately be the deciding factor against a much changed team to the one he was involved in when they defeated them 3-2 in the reverse fixture in late November.

“Whoever wants it a bit more is going to come out on top,” he said.

“I think their team has changed quite a bit and there is only a couple of players left (from when I was there).

Football Ely City VHaverhill Rovers Steve Holder Ely City Picture by Mark Westley. (25483084)

“It is all about on the day and it will be a fight for everyone down there.

“There is still a long way to go and there will be lots of twists and turns but Saturday for us is a must win but I think it is for them too.”

The 32-year-old, who made the move from Ely in early January to be re-united with his former Mildenhall Town boss Christian Appleford, added: “I said to the boys the other day we have got to go into this one as if it were a cup final.

“I see it as six sides at the bottom who are all in it now. We have got to play three of them so they are the games that are big for us.

HADLEIGH: Football - Hadleigh United v Long Melford.Hadleigh United Football Club, Tinker's Lane Ipswich,, Hadleigh, Ipswich Steve Holder Hadleigh, Will Wingfield Melford Picture by Mark Westley. (27594000)

“Looking at the other teams they have got some tough fixtures.”

He admits having had a three-week break, due to the weather and a re-arranged fixture, while Ely played at the weekend (4-1 defeat at second-placed Norwich United) is far from ideal preparation. But Holder is confident they will be ready and up for the challenge, having put on an extra training session this week.

“I think Saturday will be a tough game; Ely will want to win and we will,” he said.

“It will not be like a normal game, it will be like a cup final and we just have to go for it.

“We have got to start quick as they are quite good at going forward and they are quick with younger lads in who will play with no fear.”

Holder, whose goals (seven in 22 appearances) played a key role in Ely avoiding the drop last season, is still their leading marksman this campaign, with eight goals in 27 appearances.

He is yet to get off the mark for Hadleigh in three appearances so far but is not worrying himself about what he would do if he were to break his duck against his former club on Saturday.

“I do not really celebrate goals to be fair,” he said.

“I will be happy if I did score but hopefully both teams stay up and Gorleston or someone goes down.

“The club has changed a fair bit since I was there with new managers and new players.

“I would still be happy if I scored but I would not go over the top.”

Manager Appleford, in his first game back since a holiday abroad, has no new fresh injury concerns and midfielder Matt Paine and forward Josh Cheetham back from illness.

Meanwhile, former AFC Sudbury full-back Jemel Fox is in line for his debut after recently joining from Haverhill Rovers.

Hadleigh’s last game saw them lose 2-1 at Whitton on February 8.

Read more Football