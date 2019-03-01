At 10 years of age Ben Abbott made history on Saturday evening by becoming Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club’s youngest ever member to take part in a competitive bout.

And head coach Neil Anderson believes he has a real star in the making after watching him take everything in his stride in the open show at Sudbury Rugby Club.

“He is our youngest ever competitor and he was honestly really good. There is something about him,” he said.

Sudbury ABC Home Show. Bout 3 - Schoolboys - (Red) George Harrison (Fenland Sparta) v (Sudbury) Ben Abbott (Blue).Winner - Ben Abbott - Unanimous Decision. Picture Paul Tebbutt. (7445665)

“There is no rushing from him that you get with other kids.

“He is patient and picks his shots. He is a clever little south paw and won unanimously.

“He has got really good balance and listens, which is half the battle.”

More than 200 spectators attended the club’s second show in the space of a month (Paul Tebbutt's pictures from the night are available to view and buy by clicking here). And although that figure was a bit down on the attendance earlier in the month, on a card which included eight Eastern Counties youth finals, Anderson felt those who came back were rewarded.

“I had so many people say the standard of boxing just gets better and better and it really does,” he said.

There were 17 bouts, 13 competitive and four skills. Seven out of 13 Sudbury boxers tasted victory in front of their home crowd.

Cameron Mateer, 14, lost out in his 60kg (lightweight) Eastern Counties semi-final bout of the England Boxing National Youth Championships against Shane Holmes from Ernie’s ABC in March.

Sudbury ABC Home Show. Bout 14 - Light Heavy Weight - (Red) Balraj Khara (Westside) v (Sudbury) Jake Sumner (Blue).Winner - Jake Sumner - RSC. Picture Paul Tebbutt. (7445663)

“The other kid, a south paw, was a bit too slick for him,” said Anderson.

“He gave it a good go but the other boy deserved the win.”

Jake Sumner, 21, gave the crowd the most memorable fight of the night when he brought the house down to close the show with a resounding victory over Bal Raj of Westside, Heathrow at light heavyweight. It was his first competitive action of the year, and with the England Boxing Elite Championships beginning next month, with his opponent yet to be announced, Anderson believes he is in great shape for it.

“His timing and power was superb and I think things have really clicked with Jake,” he said.

He felt Jack Wiffen, who has just turned 17, put in a ‘solid performance’ as both he and Kie Bryan, who ‘showed some class’, bounced back from their Eastern Counties final defeats with victories.

Sudbury ABC Home Show. Bout 7 - Junior - (Red) Tyler Fairburn (Hockley) v (Sudbury) Nick Judge (Blue).Winner - Nick Judge - Split Decision. Picture Paul Tebbutt. (7445749)

Nick Judge avenged his defeat to Hockey’s Tyler Fairburn while Nathan Willet impressed to shade a humdinger of a fight.

Scott Stannard gave weight away to a late change of opponent but won on a split decision.