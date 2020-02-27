After already being among a quartet of his side to earn an England call-up, Long Melford FC’s Josh Collins is looking to deliver Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service’s football team’s first national silverware.

Revived a year ago after a dormant decade, the county side has been proving more than a match for some of the biggest forces in the country – with some big winning margins leading to making the semi-finals of two highly prestigious competitions.

Playing their home games at AFC Sudbury, the side who also include Long Melford-based Cavendish player Ben Bolton, play Merseyside FRS in Liverpool in the semi-final of the English Open Age Cup this afternoon (2pm).

They are also down to the last four in the British Open Age Cup and will face the same opposition at Sudbury’s MEL Group Stadium with free entry, with chairty collections taking place, on Thursday, March 19 (2pm).

It is thought to be a record-breaking run for Suffolk in both competitions with the carrot of playing in a professional stadium in the two finals now dangling in front of them.

Collins, 20, who lives in Sudbury, is more known as a left full-back in the Thurlow Nunn League with Long Melford but has flourished as a left winger in the service’s games, scoring nine goals.

The former Thomas Gainsborough School pupil came through England trials in November to make his national service team debut in a victory against Wales earlier this year before recently playing in the 3-2 LVP Shield defeat to Scotland in Durham last week.

But the former Cornard United Under-18 player’s focus is now on taking their cup runs all the way.

“It has been really good to be involved in and we are just Suffolk and tiny compared to other areas we are playing against,” said the force’s prevention team member who is training to be an on-call firefighterat Sudbury.

“The support we have had from AFC Sudbury and people in the service has been great and we want to say thank you for that.

“I think the whole squad wants to win both competitions but I think personally the British one would be the one for me as it is the biggest one to win with whole sections from Wales, Scotland and Ireland.”

Dan Davis, who Collins was with at Felixstowe & Walton United at the start of the season before he transferred back to Long Melford, captains the Suffolk side. Mildenhall Town’s Phil Weavers and Kirkley & Pakefield’s Declan McAvoy make up the other two players in the England squad.

Collins’ father Dave runs the team alongside manager Paul Goodman (ex Haverhill Rovers) and assistant Nigel Vincent (ex Sudbury and Stowmarket).

Cup runs 2019/20

English Open Age Cup

Prelim: Cheshire (A) 15-1

1st: Cambridgeshire (H) 12-1

QF: Cleveland (A) 5-1

British Open Age Cup

Prelim: London (H) 3-2

1st: South Wales (H) 8-0

QF: Bye

