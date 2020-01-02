Teenager Freddie King claimed his first hat-trick for Mark Morsley's side as AFC Sudbury ran riot at home to play-off chasing Histon on New Year's Day, firing in five unanswered goals.

Three of the goals came in the first half as Reece Harris (5'), King (28') and Baris Altintop (33') put the Yellows firmly in control in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division match.

King got his second in the 57th minute with a poacher's finish after Harris' header had come back off the left-hand post before the son of professional snooker player Mark King completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot 11 minutes later. Watch all the goals courtesy of AFC Sudbury TV below.

The three points saw AFC Sudbury jump four places up the standings to 12th, having not played since December 21 when a late Callum Harrison goal salvaged a point at Dereham Town in a 1-1 draw.

Manager Mark Morsley had ruled out a play-off push but the result leaves AFC eight points off the top five with games in hand on most of the sides above them ahead of travelling to bottom side Romford, now under Glenn Tamplin's management, on Saturday (3pm).

Harris' angled finish within five minutes gave AFC the perfect start in front of a crowd of 311 at the MEL Group Stadium on New Year's Day.

A precise volley from King, who turned down approaches from professional clubs in the summer and made his England Colleges debut in November, doubled their advantage against the play-off chasing side shortly before the half-an-hour mark from a right-wing cross.

Things got even better for the home side soon after when centre-back Altintop thundered in a header from a right-wing corner to give them a 3-0 lead heading into half-time.

King's double in 11 second-half minutes mid-way through turned it into a 5-0 rout and gave the home crowd plenty of cause for celebration on the first day of 2020.

