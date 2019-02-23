After two weeks playing away, Sudbury Ladies II played on home turf against Royston in the East Women’s League Division 4NW(S), and enjoyed a strong 5-0 win.

Olivia Ford (left) battles for possession during Sudbury Ladies III’s 2-0 victory at Newmarket III Picture: Mark Westley

The ladies started off strongly, dominating possession with lovely movement across using central midfielders Emma Barter and Maria Risley.

They struggled to convert in the first half but, towards the end, the IIs were rewarded with a short corner which was converted by Lily Chiang.

In the second half, some brilliant play saw Mandy Coleman slot a goal past the ‘keeper. Shortly after, the ball found itself with Jess Frank on the far post which was quickly put into the back of the net making it 3-0.

Sudbury did not stop there, maintaining control of the game with Coleman and Frank both finding the back of the net again in a strong 5-0 win.

Sudbury II have a break from league fixtures this weekend.

l Sudbury I travelled to face Cambridge City III in Division 1 North. Sudbury attacked hard in the first 10 minutes and looked promising.

Once the home side got into their flow, they executed the opportunities they created and went 4-0 up in a short period of time.

This left Sudbury with a mountain to climb.

Sudbury’s grit and determination finally kicked in and they pulled back two important goals before half time.

Mai Easton and Jess Jacobs made the half time score 4-2, giving Sudbury a bit of hope to pull the game back.

Sudbury started the second half in a different frame of mind with clear-set aims to achieve.

Sudbury maintained possession and created more counter attacks which resulted in numerous attempts in the D.

Sudbury also worked extremely hard to defend as a team, reducing Cambridge’s chances.

However, Cambridge scored a fifth goal from a well executed short corner.

Once again Sudbury responded quickly, with a fast break resulting in a cross from Cat Levick to Mai Easton, who confidently slotted the ball into the goal.

Time ran out for Sudbury and the game ended 5-3 in City’s favour.

Sudbury fought hard, although disappointed in the result, but have taken positives from their second half performance.

The Ladies I play Bedford II at home on Saturday, in a rearranged game postponed from January 19 due to the weather.