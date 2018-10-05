As AFC Sudbury head into a big FA Cup weekend, the situation which saw Reece Harris leave Heybridge Swifts has certainly been to their advantage.

AFC Sudbury v Bognor Regis Town - Reece Harris Picture Clive Pearson (4408207)

The 27-year-old revealed he left Sudbury’s promotion rivals in mid-September – having only played 30 minutes of non-competitive football since rejoining them for a third spell in the summer – due to frustration at not being involved on his return from injury.

That included an FA Cup match at Newmarket Town, which he felt he was fit to play in, but was left to eventually make the decision to leave his non-contract role.

It meant he could go straight into the team for his AFC debut at Bognor Regis Town in the FA Cup and, should his confidence in getting over an ankle injury sustained in the replay in time be well placed, will likely return to the side at Haringey Borough.

Heybridge’s official Twitter account had announced his departure with a parting shot about how the club had paid for his rehabilitation before he decided to leave upon getting fit.

But Harris, who has played in the National League with Welling United and also higher up the pyramid with East Thurrock United, reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup with both, says that is simply not accurate.

“I don’t know who wrote that but they did not pay for an outside private consultant; it was the club’s physio,” he said.

“There was an agreement I had with Jody (Brown, now ex-manager) on signing that needed to be upheld and I felt I had done everything to get back fit and there was not that reciprocation.”

He did add he has received many messages of support from Heybridge on leaving and has not got a bad word to say about people at the club.