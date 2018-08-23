If AFC Sudbury’s young players want any inspiration on what the FA Cup can do for a player ahead of Saturday’s visit of Mildenhall Town (3pm), they need look no further than new team-mate Paul Hayes.

GOING CLOSE: Paul Hayes fires just over the crossbar for AFC Sudbury on his debut against Heybridge Swifts Picture: Clive Pearson (3731981)

The much-travelled striker made a name for himself with important goals against big-time opponents in the world’s oldest and most famous domestic cup competition.

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FA Cup goals are all on the Scunthorpe United legend’s CV.

This weekend presents a new FA Cup challenge to the 34-year-old, though, as he gets set to experience a qualifying round for the first time, with AFC’s divisional Suffolk rivals Mildenhall also keen to kick-start a cup run by winning the preliminary round

tie. Former AFC goalkeeper Dean Greygoose, Hall’s manager, saw his side exit the competition to Sudbury in a first qualifying round replay – Jamie Godbold’s side winning 4-2 at Recreation Way – last September, which is sure to provide extra motivation for the visitors.

But Hayes, who made his Yellows bow after his international clearance came through from being Wales-based Newport County’s player/coach previously, as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 home defeat to Heybridge Swifts on Saturday, revealed he has plenty of appetite to succeed still, especially in his favourite competition.

“I have very good memories of the FA Cup,” he said. “The lowest I have ever got is to round three.

“Personally, I got two against Tottenham a couple of years ago, I scored against Chelsea, Man City and my record is basically one goal every two games in the FA Cup.

“It is a very good record. But it is a totally different playing field now.

MOTIVATIED: Paul Hayes is targeting an FA Cup run with AFC Sudbury (3731991)

“I’m not even sure how many rounds we have to get through to get to the first round; it is totally different for me.

“But listen, it is what the club really wants as they want some revenue with the money. And put themselves on the map as well.

“Both clubs will want to go through and there is a bit more at stake (with it being a local derby). It will be interesting as both clubs will want to go as far as we can.

“You want to try and get this club into the first round, so here’s to five games!”

Yellows boss Mark Morsley is sure to draw on Hayes’ rich FA Cup pedigree for Saturday’s cup tie. But with a trip to Mildenhall in the Bostik League North Division to follow on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm), when pushed which one he would most want to win he was quite certain.

“League. The three points,” he said. “It is all about the league and trying to get promotion through the play-offs this year and we need the three points. But we will be approaching both games professionally.”

Hayes revealed that having attained his UEFA A Licence coaching badge, he has been thinking about going into management and hanging up his boots.

But the player, who is based near Southend, explained he signed a two-year deal to play for AFC Sudbury as it marries up well with his new chosen path of working towards becoming a football agent.

“I had a couple of offers from the Conference (National League) to go there but the problem is I can’t do agency as well as play football at that level,” he said.

“I ummed and ahhed and then Mark got in touch through LinkedIn and asked me about my availability and if I would be interested. We had a few conversations and then came to an agreement and it obviously worked for both parties.

He added: “The key was not just to come here and earn your money and go home.

“I have always been ambitious. That is why I have strived to play in all the leagues I could, apart from the Premiership.

“It has been a good career but I have not just come here to see out the rest of it.

“I have come here to make a bit of history with the club, to get them promoted, to go again, maybe.

“The foundations here are perfect we just need to get the young kids learning a bit more. It is a long season and I am very optimistic about this club.

“This is not far off a pro-level standard. I think it is all geared up to go up the leagues.

“If you look at the academy here we had eight or nine of the 11 players out there who have come through the academy and that is phenomenal.”

Morsley was not due to be at last night’s opening Velocity Trophy (League Cup) round at FC Romania, one where squad rotating was expected, but said he will be looking at adapting his side’s style of play to better use Hayes’ talents.

The veteran striker was praised by his boss for returning from being ill all week to play the second half on Saturday.

* For a round-up of this weekend's FA Cup action locally, including pictures from our photographers, log back onto this website from 7pm Saturday.