AFC Sudbury go into Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy tie at higher-league Kingstonian (3pm) buoyed by a fine away win at promotion-chasing Heybridge Swifts.

Tuesday’s 1-0 victory, courtesy of Callum Harrison’s fine 65th minute strike denied their hosts rising to the summit of the Isthmian League North Division and came off the back of Saturday’s thrilling come-from-behind 3-3 draw against Witham Town.

“Looking at it on Friday we would probably have expected to beat Witham and draw with Heybridge,” said manager Mark Morsley.

Callum Harrison fires in AFC Sudbury's third goal at Worthing. Picture: Clive Pearson (21480384)

“It was just a good performance from us (on Tuesday). It was very, very solid.

“We were under a bit of pressure for the first 10-15 minutes and what I would say is they are an impressive unit going forward. But we got to grips with that.

“It was a sticky pitch but we coped with that well.”

AFC Sudbury v Soham Town Rangers - Sudburys Tom Dettmar and Sohams Lewis Clayton..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (19705390)

At home to Witham on Saturday Morsley’s charges had battled back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3.

Sean Marks’ close-range header had replied Marcus Bowers’ seventh minute opener for the Essex visitors before former Yellow Scott Kemp put them Swifts back into the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Bowers’ second of the game on the hour mark gave Sudbury a lot to do but Harrison’s fine curling effort from outside the penalty are on 72 minutes was added to by Tom Dettmar’s looping header eight minutes from time.

There was huge controversy at the end though as Marks appeared to have found a winner before his celebrations were cut shot by an offside decision.

AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island - Mark Morsley alongside Danny Laws in the dugoutPic - Richard Marsham. (20698168)

“It was a game we should have won on the balance of chance and we had a perfectly good winning goal disallowed,” said Morsley.

“As frustrating as it was for us not to control the game it was good to see us come back to get to 3-3 as that is not something that probably would not have happened earlier in the season.”

The pair of results moved AFC up three places in the table to 11th and to within seven points of the top five.

Turning their attention back to cup football on Saturday, as the only remaining Suffolk side still in the FA Trophy, their manager is looking forward to embracing their underdogs tag once again.

Of the third qualifying round visit to the side who were 14th in the Isthmian League Premier Division ahead of their match last night, having won the previous two, he said: “We have already had them watched and they are a Step 3 club doing well and are big and robust side playing at home on a heavy fairly dead pitch, so we will need to look at home we set up.

“It will not be easy but Worthing were unbeaten in eight and stranger things have happened.

He added: “A lot of Sudbury fans are going down and it will be a big day for the football club. But whatever happens it has been a great run.”

Morsley said he has no new injury concerns ahead of the weekend’s tie in south west London.

* AFC Gold week 28: £100 (268) L Childs, Sudbury; £10 (328) F King; £10 (113) Mrs R Mills, Queens Close, Sudbury.