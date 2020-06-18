Reece Harris has committed his future to AFC Sudbury by agreeing to a new two-year deal.

The winger, who joined AFC from Heybridge Swifts two years ago, made 27 appearances during the curtailed 2019/20 campaign.

Manager Mark Morsley wrote on Twitter: "This might have been missed through #lockdown Reece Harris commits to another 2 years. Great player and great lad, long term target for me and played for me many years ago at @HPFC0 as a 17 year old. He’ll be a key player as we #kickon."

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Romford..Pictured: Reece Harris....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (36840144)

Meanwhile, Sudbury's fellow Isthmian League North Division side Felixstowe & Walton United have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Callum Robinson following his release from Stowmarket Town.

Robinson spent part of last term on loan at Brantham Athletic.

