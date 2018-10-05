Halstead Templars head coach Neil Prentice was left to rue another slow start costing them dear as Sudbury Talbots racked up the tries in a 64-24 derby thumping at Whittome Field on Saturday.

Sudbury’s second string took full advantage of visiting Halstead’s sluggish start as they reached the 50-point mark by the interval, with Prentice’s side only able to get one try on the scoreboard in reply.

Sudbury Talbots v Halstead Templars (29 Sept 2018) Picture: Jen McElroy (4555031)

The hosts’ scoring dried up thereafter though, as their Essex visitors put in a much-improved second half display with second row Ed Pawsey completing a hat-trick to secure his side a four-try bonus point.

While the strength of the new higher division in Eastern Counties League Greene King 1 South is not overly concerning Prentice, the continued slow starts from his side are.

Ahead of hosting Ipswich Magpies for the first time on Saturday (3pm), he hopes to have a remedy.

“We are having a little meeting after training between myself, the team manager, the backs coach, the forwards coach and a few of the senior players to see if we can do anything about it,” he said.

“We will be looking at changing the way we do the warm-ups.”

Fly-half Josh Donaldson is one who will not be taking part this weekend though, after requiring a trip to hospital with a knee injury on Saturday, that the club are still waiting the full prognosis of.

Thomas Amass suffered a hamstring injury on the day but Prentice says he does not expect the youngster to be out for long.

Sudbury Talbots v Halstead Templars (29 Sept 2018) Picture: Jen McElroy (4555035)

Saturday’s defeat leaves the Templars, who had to forfeit the game at Hadleigh the weekend before due to a crushing injury list, second-from-bottom after four games with one win and three defeats.

Prentice said: “I am not overly worried at the moment, though they (results) look bloody awful on paper but we are not that far off.

Sudbury Talbots v Halstead Templars (29 Sept 2018) Picture: Jen McElroy (4555041)

“They (Subdury) were huffing and puffing at the end asking the referee how long was left and we weren’t at all, so we know we have the fitness. We just need a better star.”

l Hadleigh ended Colchester III’s unbeaten start with a 37-5 away win to keep them top ahead of hosting Sudbury Talbots on Saturday (3pm).