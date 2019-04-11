The Eastern Centre adult motocross season sped into action at Halstead & DMCC’s Graham Garrod Memorial meeting at the revamped Wakes Colne circuit at Little Loveney Hall.

The Halstead crew had worked hard over the winter months, and despite a chilly dry day a week ago on Sunday, the circuit was in prime condition for racing.

The meeting was in honour of the late Graham “Chick” Garrod, who did so much for not only the Halstead club, but for off-road events throughout East Anglia.

The start of the Allcomers A race at the revamped Wakes Colne circuit Picture Paul H-Payne (8383733)

The 12 race programme included three groups of allcomers, plus round one of the popular NGR Over-30s Championship, and after timed practise, the Allcomers C group featured in race one, racing for the Graham Garrod Memorial Trophy.

The first recipient of this new trophy was Lewis Dorling, with Vince Pryke in second place, followed by Gareth Robertson, who, despite crashing twice, still managed third place.

Dorling won the other two motos for the overall win, and Robertson’s two second places, plus a third-place finish, gave him second overall, from Pryke and Georgia Patterson.

Halstead DMCC meeting - Lewis Tombs in action Picture Paul H-Payne (8383739)

The Group B races were dominated by Jordan Edwards, who won all three races with ease. Suffolk’s Shane Brown claimed second overall, with Joshua Fullalove third, ahead of Surrey visitor, Roger Frean.

Group A saw the expert grade riders mixing it with the fastest juniors from timed practise, and Halstead club rider, Lewis Tombs, riding for the Buildbase Honda team as a replacement for the injured Jake Nicholls, was in great form, winning all three races.

The 2018 Eastern champion, Shaun Southgate, actually led the first race for a couple of laps, until Tombs took over, and from then on, he was always in charge.

Southgate was second in each race, and Norfolk’s Declan Whittle raced to three third places.

Behind the leaders, several young riders were thrilling the crowd with some closely-fought battles, which included Harry Clark, Reece Martin, Rheis Morter, Josh Peters and Daniel Patterson.

The winner of the Graham Chick Garrod Trophy, Lewis Dorling, in action at Wakes Colne Picture Paul H-Payne (8383736)

With half a dozen former experts contesting the NGR Championship this year, racing was hotly contested in all three legs, and provided the crowd with the closest racing of the day.

Race one saw John Hinz time his move to the front brilliantly on the last lap before Chris Thorpe took advantage of a re-run to claim race two and in race three Will Kerry took the flag first and the overall win from Thorpe and Mark Hunt (3rd).