Halstead Town boss Mark McLean believes the Rosemary Lane faithful are in for ‘an absolute classic’ on Saturday when he looks to deliver them an early Christmas present from their top two clash.

Despite being deprived of top scorer Kane Gilbert, following his move to Canvey Island, the Humbugs will certainly be ready for visitors White Ensign, with McLean having watched them in action at the weekend after his side’s trip to Lopes Tavares was called off on Friday.

The waterlogged pitch postponement means Halstead’s players will have had a two-week break by the time they take to the pitch for Saturday’s crunch Thurlow Nunn League First Division South encounter, with a win having the potential to see them go top of the table.

GOAL BURDEN: Jordan Pavett will be looking to quickly overtake the now departed Kane Gilbert as Halstead Town's top goalscorer Picture: Richard Marsham

“We go into it fresh, so there will be no excuses,” said McLean.

“It was good for me to be able to watch them at Hackney on Saturday as I had only previously seen them play away to Clacton in the cup, and that was not the same team.

“On paper this will be the biggest game of the season, but since we have put ourselves in and around this position every game is the biggest game.

“It is our last home game before Christmas and we want everyone to sign off on the right note in front of our fans.

“Our home form was our Achilles heel last year and it has been much better, but we have still thrown away some points we shouldn’t have this season.”

McLean admitted home-grown Gilbert’s departure, to progress up the non-league ladder, is a blow, but does not think it will derail their title quest.

“It was inevitable he would get noticed,” he said.

“I have had four years with him and now he is a consistent performer.

“Since we introduced him as a regular starter this time last year he has been outstanding for us and he has been our top goalscorer as well.

“It is right he went as it is a great opportunity for him at Canvey and the door is always open here if it doesn’t work out.

DEPARTED: Kane Gilbert has taken up the chance to further himself at Bostik League Canvey Island

“I will miss him massively as a person but as a club we need to find a way to go forward and we have got very good players in the squad to fill the void.”

He added: “It is recognition we are doing someone right as a club and hopefully it works out for Kane. I am really proud of him.”

Gilbert scored 12 goals in his 22 games this season from a wide forward berth, with Jordan Pavett, who is available to return to the side this weekend, not far behind with 10 from 20 appearances.

Goalkeeper Jack Cherry, forwards Chris Harris and Jamie Baker are all back to boost McLean’s options from the side who drew 3-3 with Little Oakley last time out at the Milbank Stadium. The manager will be hoping his side do not show the same charity on Saturday.

* Follow @russclaydon on Twitter for live updates of Saturday's top-of-the-table match.