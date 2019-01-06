Halstead Road Runners’ marathon man Andy Wilmot returned to the Great Barrow Challenge in Suffolk for the Christmas Triple Tipple marathon series to end 2018.

On the Friday he completed the first of the 26.2-mile routes – the Highwayman’s Course – in exactly five hours.

That was followed on Saturday by finishing the Kirtling Course in four hours, 58 minutes and 19 seconds, rounding off with a time of four hours, 59 minutes and four seconds in the Clover Course.

Fellow club member Sandi Robinson-Miller also tackled the Kirtling Course and managed to shave 19 minutes off her previous personal best time, stopping the clock in four hours and 28 minutes.

* Further afield in Phuket City, Thailand, Sudbury Joggers’ Jules Cooper and Steve Clark ran in the Kathu Half Marathon.

Clark recorded a time of one hour and 46 minutes while club-mate Cooper finished sixth in her age group – winning a trophy in the process – with a time of two hours and 15 minutes.

She said: “It was not a bad time considering the humidity here and two really steep hills – I must be getting used to it.”

Elsewhere, Dominic Turner completed his challenge of running 50 different parkruns in 2018, eventually ending on 51 after he tackled the Great Cornard event on Christmas Day.

The quartet of Daniel Smith, Sarah Pennock, Rebecca O’Hara and Clive Davey all ended the year running a triple marathon where they ran 26.2 miles each day for three days in the Great Barrow Challenge’s Christmas Triple Tipple.