Halstead’s Jason Bradley managed to advance to the last eight of the England Boxing National Amateur Championships in Nottingham before finding his England opponent too hot to handle.

The 28-year-old had advanced to the pre-quarter finals of the 81kg Elite section after defeating Sudbury’s Jake Sumner to claim the Eastern Counties belt at Debenham Leisure Centre last month.

Despite being pitted against England’s experienced boxer Alex Patterson of Gemini ABC, Liverpool he took a close split points victory at the Harvey Hadden Sports Village in Nottingham on Friday.

Jason Bradley (Halstead) with his Eastern Counties Elite Under-81kg belt Picture: Russell Claydon (8134876)

But despite giving everything he had, he did not have a definite answer to the pace and power of England’s number three boxer Aaron Bowen, of Triumph ABC, in Saturday’s quarter-final. As the final bell went, Bowen got the nod from all three judges.

Halstead Boxing Club were also represented in the pre quarter-finals in Nottingham by cruiser-weight Joseph Bonito at 86kg against Ben Jarvis Redcar ABC, Middlesborough.

Jarvis went on to claim a clear unanimous points decision but it was an impressive performance from young Bonito in his first taste of elite senior boxing.

Halstead Boxing Club head coach George Cook said both fighters had done themselves ‘and the club proud’.

Both their victors made it through to this weekend’s finals.