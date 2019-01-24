Halstead Town head into a big test of their promotion credentials on Friday with Mark McLean confident their home form will not prove to be their undoing.

After their impressive 5-0 victory at Fire United at the weekend, the Humbugs lie third in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South table, just three points off the only automatic promotion place but with a game in hand on leaders Hashtag United.

But they go into tomorrow’s visit of fourth-placed Harwich & Parkeston (7.45pm) looking to put some shaky home form behind them, having dropped almost twice as many points at The Milbank Stadium as on their travels (13 to seven).

FOOTBALL - Halstead Town v White Ensign...Pictured: Manager Mark McLean...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6026512)

They last played on home turf five games ago on December 15 when they suffered a costly 2-1 defeat to title challengers White Ensign, who now sit a point above them having played a game less, but manager McLean is not fretting about a repeat performance of that day.

“All I had wanted was for us to be in and around it at Christmas which we were,” he said.

“We had a break after Boxing Day and we knew it is now getting really serious. The boys have come back and got two clean sheets.

“Our home form is a lot better than last year.

“We have turned a lot of draws into victories but at the same time there have been three or four occasions where we have conceded late goals. We could be seven or eight points better off.

“It is frustrating but we are still in a good position and the boys are only human. We just need to make sure it does not keep happening.

“But on the flip side our away form for the last year-and-a-half has been as good as anyone’s.”

McLean was delighted with their display at second-from-bottom Fire United but felt it could have been more.

“Five could have been 10 and that is not being disrespectful to them,” he said.

He wants his side to carry on where they left off against the division’s form side, with Harwich & Parkeston having won 12 straight games since the Humbugs defeated them 3-2 on October 13.

“It has all the makings of a classic. They have won every game since we beat them and are not conceding many now either and we are the top scorers in the league and they are second,” he said.

“All we are concerned about is ourselves though and if we carry on the way we have been I expect a good performance.”

Long-term injury casualties Marcus Warren, Charlie Pleace and Gary Burdett are all back but Tom Cook and Connel Dunlop are both unavailable.

