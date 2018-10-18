Halstead Town maintained the pressure on Thurlow Nunn League First Division South leaders Hashtag United with a 3-2 victory at Harwich & Parkeston on Saturday to leave them one point behind with a game in hand.

Tom Cook found himself in a one-on-one early on but the home stopper snuffed out the chance.

Halstead’s Jack Cherry made two outstanding saves in the first half-hour before a third low down as the half finished goalless.

But Halstead’s matches in the new division have generally been high-scoring affairs and this one delivered in the second period with five goals flying in, leaving the visitors sweating on the three points late on.

Seven minutes after the restart it was Joe Jones who started things off for Halstead with an excellent 25-yard chip to catch the goalkeeper off his line.

This visibly lifted the Humbugs and just minutes later Tom Cook placed his effort wide of the home ’keeper and into the net to double the lead.

Harwich could count themselves unlucky with a headed effort bouncing off the bar before Cook also hit the goal frame.

On 75 minutes Harwich replied from close in, their striker managing to push his effort past Cherry.

But Cook reinstated the two-goal advantage when a corner from the left saw him attack the ball which appeared to rebound between him and the ‘keeper before nestling in the net.

Harwich were not settling for a loss though, and with just a few minutes left on the clock Jamie Beecham saw his effort spin into the nearside of the Humbugs’ net via the post to set up a tense end to the match.

l Mark McLean’s side now host Brightlinsea Regent Reserves in a Friday night match (7.45pm) before heading to Holland FC for a League Challenge Cup tie on Tuesday (7.45pm).