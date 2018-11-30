Halstead Town went level at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table after edging a seven-goal thriller at Holland FC.

STAR MAN: Halstead Town’s Chris Harris

The Humbugs, who host mid-table Little Oakley on Saturday (3pm) avenged their 4-0 cup defeat to their hosts to get their title challenge back on track, following only a point from their previous two games.

A crazy opening 10 minutes saw Ben Morgan’s header instantly level up after the hosts had scored following their goalkeeper pushing a Joe Morris effort onto his post while also saving at point-blank range from Kane Gilbert.

The Humbugs got their noses in front just before the break when the lively Gilbert capitalised on some poor defending to nip in and finish.

A penalty from Keelen Sorrell just after the restart saw Holland get back to 2-2 before Morgan had to block a goal-bound effort, having also made a last-ditch challenge before the equaliser.

The turning point of the match saw Halstead goalkeeper Jack Cherry make three saves in quick succession before, up the other end, the visitors were finally awarded a penalty at the third time of asking. After Chris Harris was dragged down in the box, Gilbert stepped up to send the ‘keeper the wrong way for his second of the game.

Holland threw everything at the visitors but had only one shot of note with Mark McLean’s side going on to score a fourth via man-of-the-match Harris, who side-stepped two defenders from Gilbert’s cross before finishing. The hosts pulled a goal back just before the final whistle.