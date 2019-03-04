Halstead Town got back on track in their promotion quest with a goal in each half securing a 2-0 home win over Lopes Tavares on Saturday.

The Humbugs had lost by the same scoreline on their return from a three-week break at the same venue the previous weekend to Hackney Wick, but there was to be no repeat of that ring-rusty display.

After the visitors, whose bottom half position in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South is masking the talent in their squad, started well without troubling Jack Cherry, Joe Morris forced the first save.

Halstead Town players celebrate Gary Burdett's first Humbugs goal to put them 2-0 up against Lopes Tavares Picture: Roger Cuthbert (7542653)

The clock was heading towards the quarter-hour mark when the hosts broke the deadlock with Jordan Pavett firing in Kane Munday’s at the second attempt for his 17th goal of the season.

Halstead did ride their luck going into the break with Cherry saving them twice while Nick Miller cleared off the line.

After a few missed second-half opportunities, Halstead went on to got the all-important next goal to settle the nerves in Rosemary Lane when man-of-the-match Gary Burdett opened his account for the club with a powerful far-post header from Charlie Pleace’s free-kick.

Gary Burdett heads in Halstead Town's second goal in the 2-0 victory over Lopes Tavares Picture: Roger Cuthbert (7542657)

Second-placed White Ensign drew 1-1 at May & Baker to see the Humbugs go a point off second with a game in hand.

A run of three home games concludes on Saturday when mid-table Holland visit (3pm).