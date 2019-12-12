It may have provided arguably the standout result of the day across the Thurlow Nunn League ­- and seen them voted our Iliffe Media East Team of The Weekend on a Twitter poll - but Mark McLean had seen Halstead Town’s eight-goal rout at Benfleet coming.

The Humbugs moved up to third in the First Division South with a resounding 8-1 win at a Benfleet side who had beaten them 3-2 in the reverse fixture and are among only two teams to have defeated leaders Lopes Tavares.

Chris Harris bagged a hat-trick with further goals coming from Jake Brown (2), Callum Vincent (2) and Jordan Pavett, with the visitors having led 3-1 at the break.

Halstead Town v Lopez Tavares - Chris Harris..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (23057961)

McLean had predicted in last week’s Free Press his side would be a ‘different animal’ from that odd goal in five defeat and that he was expecting his side to give ‘a much more complete performance’.

Both proved to ring true on a very proud day for the Halstead manager.

“We have been threatening it for a couple of weeks now,” he said, ahead of hosting fifth-placed Frenford in a big test of their top four promotion credentials tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Halstead Town v Lopez Tavares - Callum Vincent..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (23057956)

“I just had a feeling someone would have been on the end of it. Benfleet are a great little side as well, but it was just such a strong performance all over the park, scoring every time we went forwards.

“We also looked very tight at the back and the goal we conceded was an own goal from a set piece.

“Benfleet are renowned for scoring goals themselves and we restricted them to very little.”

It leaves Halstead four games unbeaten (two wins) ahead of hosting a Frenford side who are the form team in the division, having won their last seven on the spin.

Halstead Town v Lopez Tavares - Jake Brown.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (23057959)

And with their opponents having played four games fewer than Halstead but only being one point behind, McLean knows they really need to get back-to-back wins on the board.

“This is a very, very important game from that perspective,” he said.

“It is certainly one we do not want to lose.

“Frenford are on a very good run and are a very good side.

“We are right in the middle of an extremely difficult period of games and the team has been doing extremely well, but we need to keep that up.

“We’ve then got Little Oakley and Coggeshall after and they are a defining couple of games for us now.”

Tom Cook is unavailable for the next few matches but McLean otherwise has the luxury of almost a full squad to choose from.

He added he hopes a Friday night match under the lights at the Milbank Stadium, in what is their last home match before Christmas, can draw in a decent crowd and help lift them to victory.

* In the First Division North Cornard United (12th) host fourth-placed March Town United on the back of a 4-1 defeat at new league leaders Mulbarton Wanderers. Ashley Rankin scored the Ards’ goal at Mulberry Park.

AFC Sudbury Reserves (16th) host second-from-bottom King’s Lynn Town Reserves looking to end a nine-game winless run, having also gone down to a 4-1 weekend defeat, over at Fakenham Town.

Read more Football