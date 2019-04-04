Watching several of the Halstead players fall to their knees with their hands cupped over their faces at full-time told you how much of a blow a home defeat to leaders Hashtag United was.

But manager Mark McLean does not feel Saturday’s loss, by a solitary superb free-kick in the first half, provides a knock-out blow to their promotion, or even title, ambitions.

“They have still got hard games and we have still got four,” he said, after the YouTube side stretched their lead at the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South summit to nine points.

Halstead Town v Hashtag United

“Their last three games are absolutely not givens. Yes, you didn’t want to lose this but then it is a little test of character for our group again and let’s go and get ourselves 12 points and see where it ends up.”

Of the game itself, played out in front of a record attendance for a Step 6 non-league game this season of 833 at Rosemary Lane, he felt the result was ‘harsh’ on his side.

“I am disappointed. I think a draw maybe would have been fair, at least,” he said, “but fair play to them; they’ve taken their moment.

“The second half we dominated and I don’t think they had a chance on goal.

“Things weren’t dropping for us and they were hanging on for dear life. And that is not because they wanted to. We just had the rhythm of the game and the momentum.

“I feel sorry for the players; they had done enough to score. I would have loved to have seen what happened from that moment on but it never came off for us. But we will be fine.”

McLean named an unchanged side from the excellent 4-1victory at Hackney Wick.

The importance of the fixture made the first half a stop-start edgy affair.

Hashtag’s players, who had put together a run of eight straight wins, remonstrated with the officials after they had a sixth-minute strike from Ross Gleed ruled out for offside. But the assistant referee took the view an offside player had impaired goalkeeper Jack Cherry’s view of his deflected half volley.

Halstead should have taken the lead soon after but Chris Harris could not get his free header on target from Jake Brown’s excellent cross.

Leading Humbugs goalscorer Jordan Pavett flicked a Whipps deep free-kick wide.

In the 17th minute Hashtag’s Ryan Adams looked fortunate to get away with just a yellow card after a nasty late lunge on Whipps in what was becoming a heated affair.

It was a foul just outside the Halstead penalty area from Brown, on Neil Richmond, which was to prove more influential on the game though. From it Tom Williams curled into the top corner to break the deadlock in the 31st minute to reward a strong spell of pressure.

It should have been 2-0 were it not for a bad miss from Richmond from inside the six-yard box on the stroke of half-time, with the number 10 putting wide of the far post after the ball unexpectedly broke for him.

The second half was less than four minutes old when Halstead’s Joe Morris wasted a great chance to level the match, steering a great low cross from Pavett, which found him in between two defenders, wide of the near post.

Charlie Pleace did have the ball in the visitors’ net in the 57th minute, but he was offside when he met Whipps’ deep cross with a perfect header.

Hashtag were rarely seen in the Halstead half and were only able to create half chances, with Connel Dunlop doing well to clear up one sticky situation following a poor Whipps back header.

Only an acrobatic goal-line clearance from goalscorer Williams kept Halstead out after a Harris knock-on presented Morris with another golden chance.

But time was running out for the hosts and the visitors were able to use their nous to disrupt their rhythm.

McLean later said he felt his side had a ‘stonewall penalty’ turned away when Harris went over under the challenge of Farai Tsingano chasing down the goalkeeper.

But ultimately, it was their missed chances which cost them points.

Halstead Town v Hashtag United - Manager, Mark McLean.

While the result displeased him the crowd left the Humbugs boss beaming.

“Absolutely amazing. I am very proud of that for the club and it is just unfortunate we haven’t given them something to cheer about. But I think we have done enough to show them we are on the right path. And I just want to thank them as it was a special atmosphere and one we will remember for a while.”

Halstead: Cherry, Pleace, Whipps, Burdett, Dunlop, Miller, Pavett, Brown (c), Harris, Morris, Munday. Unused subs: Coppen, McLintock, Abel. Attendance: 833

Free Press Man of the Match: Kane Munday. Always carried a threat down the left and put some good balls into the box.

* Another massive game looms for Halstead on Saturday when they travel to third-placed White Ensign, who took advantage of their slip-up to move within two points with a game in hand, meaning nothing less than a win will be good enough.

“We will get them up for it,” said McLean. “We still have so much to play for.”

Jamie Baker (knee) remains out.