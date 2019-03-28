Ahead of the biggest match in Halstead Town’s recent history, Mark McLean is calling for supporters to turn up in force to ensure they do not lose their home advantage.

League leaders Hashtag United have by far the biggest away following in the league – reportedly swelling the crowd to 600 at Benfleet in December – and could be set to out-number those cheering the Humbugs in their crucial top-of-the-table clash at Rosemary Lane on Saturday (3pm).

With Halstead trailing the north London-based online football team, who have almost half a million YouTube subscribers, in the Thurlow Nunn League South Division table by six points but with a game in hand, a bumper gate is guaranteed at the Millbank Stadium.

Halstead, Essex. Football match action of Halstead Town v Haverhill Borough in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division. New Halstead manager, Mark McLean.....Picture: MARK BULLIMORE. (8080422)

But McLean, who feels his side are in as good a shape as he could have hoped for ahead of it, following four straight wins, would love to see a big vocal backing reflecting his side’s home advantage.

“Normally I like to sit in the background and let the boys’ performances do the talking, but if ever I could ask the town to come and support us it would be now,” he said.

“This could be a special day for the club, given where it could put us, and it would be lovely (to see a big turnout).”

Only the league winners will be guaranteed promotion up to Step 5 but with the best second-placed teams on points-per-game across the country also set to be elevated – thought to have been increased from nine to 11 following Guiseley’s demise – McLean is all too aware how important every point will be across their remaining five matches.

FOOTBALL - Halstead Town v White Ensign...Pictured: Jordan Pavett ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (8135735)

“As it stands we are in that table, just, but there are games to go and my focus is points,” said the Halstead boss. “If that is enough to win the league it is job done, but failing that we need as many for second position ass we can.”

Some may suggest Hashtag, who won September’s reverse fixture 2-1 and who have won eight straight matches, are in a better place going into the game than McLean’s side. But he disagrees.

“Over the last 10 games we have identical records of won nine and lost one. But we have put a stop to Harwich’s 10-game winning run, Little Okaley’s, taken care of Hackney Wick and had some absolute humdingers (of opponents).

Halstead, Essex. Halstead Town manager Mark McLean. ..Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY. (8080397)

“I’m not sure they have had so many tough games, and maybe that is why they have had some friendlies.

“Of course, they will be confident, but so are we.”

Citing Hashtag’s run-in, which will see them face host Braintree Town Reserves (16th), travel to Hackney Wick (7th) and host Coggeshall United (5th), McLean believes a point on Saturday would not be a disaster for their title hopes.

He goes into Saturday’s match, which comes before a trip to third-placed White Ensign on April 6, with the same squad from the weekend’s 4-1 victory at Hackney Wick, with midfielder Jamie Baker (knee) again ruled out.

“Jamie is a massive player for us but we showed last week how we can cope without him in the side,” said McLean, who was delighted with the character of his side, coming away from Hackney Wick having scored four times.

The Humbugs got off to a flying start in east London as they looked to avoid becoming the victims of a league double. With the clock having just ticked over the 10 minute mark, AFC Sudbury loannee Kane Munday calmly chipped over the on-rushing ‘keeper from Jake Brown’s smart pass.

Within a couple of minutes things got even better for the visitors as they were awarded a penalty for handball which saw Jordan Pavett dispatch.

An off-the-ball incident involving one of their wingers saw Hackney reduced to 10 men for the final 30 minutes with Pavett striking the angle of post and bar soon after.

But after the hosts pulled one back following a late corner, he showed his pedigree from open play in front of goal in the final 10 minutes, with a header and a cool finish taking his season total to 18.

McLean said of their top scorer: “Jordan is doing a great job. His work-rate is improving and he is getting in good positions and getting his rewards.”

* Follow @russclaydon on Twitter for live updates and analysis of Saturday's game.

* Halstead Town Reserves have already lifted some silverware after beating Walsham-le-Willows Res 2-1 (John Preston and Bran Andress) in last Wednesday’s Chell Trophy final at Hadleigh United FC.