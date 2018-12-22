‘The masters of our own downfall’ is how Halstead Town manager Mark McLean described his side’s costly 2-1 defeat at home to fellow promotion hopefuls White Ensign on Saturday.

The Humbugs had gone into the game looking to deliver some Christmas cheer to their loyal home supporters by finishing the calendar year at Rosemary Lane with three points to see them leapfrog their opponents to go back top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South.

But in atrocious conditions the majority of the 130 souls who braved the elements to watch the top two clash were left with their heads in their hands after watching their side once again throw away a lead.

FOOTBALL - Halstead Town v White Ensign...Pictured: Tom Cook...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6026508)

They managed to hold on to a point last time out against Little Oakley, having gone 3-0 ahead.But this time they came away with nothing as Dominic Locke struck in the 90th minute to complete a comeback after Tom Cook’s early strike had given the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break ahead of Brett Munyard’s 63rd minute equaliser seeing the nerves jangle once again among the home faithful.

Halstead drop a place to third and go five points behind the leaders in the single automatic promotion spot (second place leads to a play-off) four games shy of playing two thirds of the season.

It left manager McLean giving the hairdryer treatment to his players in a dressing room lock-in, but not because of how poor he felt his side were.

“I am more annoyed for them as to me they have done it to themselves,” he said.

FOOTBALL - Halstead Town v White Ensign...Pictured: Manager Mark McLean...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6026513)

“I don’t think we were beaten by a better team. I think we have unravelled ourselves.

“Again, we have beat ourselves.

“They are solid and don’t give you anything easily, and we had the perfect start then we had a couple of great chances to put it away. They hadn’t done anything and we should have been 3-0 up at half-time.

“Then we got caught once with an extra touch in the middle of the park we didn’t need to take and a straight ball through and they score.

“That is the bits that bother me with this lot. From there it is wiping yourselves down. Mistakes happen at any level but it is what you do from that moment, and we allowed it to become a contest. And we didn’t want that.”

But despite this he does not see it as a killer blow in the race for the title.

FOOTBALL - Halstead Town v White Ensign...Pictured: Joe Morris...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6026515)

“Not at all. There is so many points to play and teams to play each other. It is damaging for ourselves as it is at home again and we have found a way to beat ourselves.

“But there is enough about them to fix it, that is clear.

“I say that every time; I like what I have got and I would like them to be a bit stronger mentally, and in adverse moments.”

McLean made three changes to the side who had been handed an extended rest, following the Lopes Tavares match being called off the previous Saturday. Goalkeeper Jack Cherry, midfielder Jamie Baker and striker Chris Harris all came back in after being unavailable for the 3-3 draw with Little Oakley.

The Humbugs were ahead inside two minutes when Joe Morris, on a run of playing back in his more natural position up front, got down the left and saw his cross ricochet into the path of Cook who took a touch to the edge of the box before firing in at the near post

FOOTBALL - Halstead Town v White Ensign...Pictured: Chris Morris shoots inside the penalty area and there are claims of a handball ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6026520)

There were further chances to extend their advantage with Cook’s cross flying along the six-yard box while Harris saw an effort parried out and Cook was played into the box only to see his effort go wide.

The opposition grew into the game though and Cherry was required to make a good diving save from Munyard while captain David Limber should have done better at a corner which he headed well over.

The driving rain got worse in the second half and the visitors appeared to be more up for the fight as they forced Cherry into an important block on the edge of the box just before the hour mark.

Their equaliser duly arrived in the 63rd minute after captain Jake Brown was caught in possession on half-way and Jake McWee broke away before firing into the far post where Munyard was on hand to tap home.

Halstead’s approach play was getting them in good positions only for the ball in the final third to let them down.

And with Cherry saving with his feet from Locke heading into the final eight minutes in the first of two chances, it was to prove to be highly costly right at the death.

Before that pivotal moment Halstead had their own glorious opportunity to win it but Harris’ effort was saved by the legs of goalkeeper Tim Pitman.

At the other end in the final minute, the hosts fail to clear a deep free-kick and the ball came out to Locke at the far side of the area who drilled in low across goal to break Halstead hearts.

“This one definitely hurts,” said McLean, ahead of Saturday’s trip to mid-table Wormley Rovers (3pm) before the Humbugs go on to visit 14th place Wivenhoe Town on Boxing Day (11am) ahead of a 16-day break.

“We are going to go into a tough game next week against Wormley Rovers.

“We have not tasted this a lot so they just need to react now, it is that simple. But it does put us under pressure.”

Halstead: Cherry, Abel, Miller, Morgan, Dunlop, Brown (c) (Munday 74’), Dallinger, Baker, Harris, Morris (Pavett 85’), Cook. Unused subs: Vincent, Regan, McLintock. Attendance: 130

Free Press Man of the Match: Jack Cherry - the goalkeeper had made some important saves before the killer goal came.