Halstead (109) were outplayed in all areas at Witham (113-3) who romped to a seven-wicket win with 23 overs to spare on Saturday to condemn their visitors to a third straight defeat.

Josh Wells

Having been put in to bat, Shaun Bragg (3-18) wrought havoc with the Halstead top order, Graham Wickes (0) and Chris Rayner (0) caught by Forster Mutizwa and Jake Wakelin respectively.

Josh Ruthven (14) was bowled to give Bragg a third wicket, before Charlie Douglas-Hughes (0) fell to Cody McDonald (1-23), leaving Halstead at 34-4.

It was soon 37-5 in the 10th over as skipper Josh Wells (13) was trapped lbw by Jake Wakelin (3-37).

Craig Spooner (25) and Josh King (11) added 30 for the sixth wicket, but the pair both departed to Wakelin to compound the misery at 70-7.

Sam Chapman (23) and Joe Morris (13) went down fighting, hitting five boundaries between them but were victims of Greg Stephens’ (2-22) left-arm spin, with Sam Walter (1) the final man out; as Halstead limped to 109 all out.

The visitors got off to an excellent start in their attempts to defend a hugely sub-par total, with Wakelin (1) finding the hands of Josh King off Joe Morris (1-10) and Michael Godwin (6) run out by Sam Chapman for 30-2 from 11 overs.

That would be as good as it got for the visitors, however, as James Smith (49) and James Suett (42 not out) put on the pivotal partnership.

Ed Clark (1-11) had Smith caught one run short of his 50, but Witham eased across the line before 4pm.

* Hadleigh (337) ended their seven-match losing streak at Elmstead (216) in a 12-run win with Thomas Piddington taking 6-32.

They are 12 points adrift of safety in Division One with two to play, starting with Frinton-on-Sea II’s visit on Saturday.

* Long Melford’s (135) 40-run loss at Haverhill (175-8) in Division Three leaves them 12 points above the drop zone with Brockley visiting in their

penultimate match (12.30pm).