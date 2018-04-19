Hadleigh will be looking for some consistency in 2018

Both the EAPL and Two Counties are starting the season a week later than planned, with the fixtures scheduled for last Saturday moved to the end of the season on September 15.

Luckily, I have got a game under my belt, umpiring the Worlington/Sawston friendly last weekend, giving me a chance to get rid of the winter cobwebs.

This week I am taking a look at our local clubs, with my ideas on how they will fare this season.

Hadleigh flattered to deceive last year, winning some great games then inexplicably losing some they should have won easily.

No overseas this year, but they have signed Chris Grange, who played last year in the Somerset Premier League. Josh Davey, Marlon Dias and Kyle Tanner could be their key to success.

Sudbury II, promoted to Division Two and captained by Stuart Whitehart will once again be fiercely competitive.

Long Melford will have no overseas player this year but will still be looking for a top-four finish.

Halstead finished in midtable last year and will again be relying on the all-round skills of skipper Josh Wells and the batting of Chris Huntington.

Relegated Haverhill will be looking to bounce back first time, and with the nucleus of the side staying together, should be capable of that. Key players are likely to be Adam Dellar, Will Bailey and Anthony Phillips.

On paper, last year’s Worlington side should have been challenging for a top-three spot but lack of commitment meant they struggled to get their best team out on many occasions.

The signing of Mark Nunn from EAPL side Bury could prove significant, as could their other interesting signing, off spinner Nuwan Jayasena, who has played at a decent level including a spell in the EAPL with Clacton.

Lakenheath, again under the captaincy of Shane Leech, are strengthened by the addition of Chris Baugh and Carl Manels from Worlington.

At this level Baugh should get a hatful of runs. Andy Leech is one of the best wicket keepers in the division, and his batting is also very much underrated.

They could well finish in the top four this year.

Mildenhall II should benefit from their first team making so many new signings, with players coming down into their team. Narrowly avoiding relegation last year, they too will be looking to vastly improve on that.

This Saturday I am at Woolpit for the game against newly-promoted Coggeshall. I look forward to what is always an excellent tea, and hopefully one of Kathy Parker’s specials!

Woolpit will no doubt be strengthened by the return of Andy Northcote, but they will miss Nathan Crudelli, who played a big part in their finishing third last year.

Brockley will be hoping for better things having finished well down in Division Three, while Tuddenham, promoted because of the withdrawal of Exning, will be relying on the runs of David Cross.