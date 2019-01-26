Hadleigh Swimming Club have 60 reasons to celebrate at the start of 2019, as this is the impressive number of County Championship Qualifying times achieved by just 17 swimmers.

Head coach Mick Evans feels it is proof their small club is well and truly on the up, having risen from 25 last year and seven the year before.

He said it was testament to the dedication of the swimmers and their families, as well as the commitment of the coaching team.

SPECIAL DAY: Hadleigh Swimming Club members celebrated their recent success by training at the Olympic Pool at Stratford (6695680)

The delighted swimmers, who range in age from just 10 to 21 years, celebrated their achievement with a trip the Olympic Pool in Stratford to train in the place where their idols have achieved at the pinnacle of their sport.

The trip, arranged by the coaching team and committee, was a chance for them to bond, enjoying time together away from regular training sessions and competition.

Assistant coach Lee

Abbott said: “It’s great to give our swimmers the chance to train in a 50-metre pool – it’s a shame we have to travel so far to do it.”

The extra training is bound to come in handy when they attend the Suffolk ASA County Championships, which take place at Crown Pools in Ipswich each

February, culminating in team relays, which are definitely a high point of the meet.

Hadleigh Swimming Club, who train at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure will not be resting on their laurels though, with a full programme of training and competition planned as they set their sights on achieving challenging times for next year’s County Champs and onward.

Volunteer Rebecca Abbott says what makes the

Hadleigh Dolphins, as they are nicknamed, so special is the atmosphere that surrounds them.

“Swimming can be seen as an individual sport and indeed, swimmers are encouraged to improve on their personal bests.

However, here at

Hadleigh the swimmers show so much support for one another, both congratulatory and consolatory that it really feels like every meet is a team event.

“Our committee and coaching team is made up entirely of past-members – some present at the inception of the club – and parents of current swimmers.

“We receive great feedback from families of new swimmers about how welcome their child has been made and how quickly they have progressed.

“I like to think people join for the fitness and stay for the friendship.”