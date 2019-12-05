Christian Appleford is well aware of the importance of Hadleigh United ending their losing streak at Ely City, but is not getting carried away with thinking they have turned a corner.

Instead, he is calling for more of the same from his players after they showed plenty of resilience to come from behind to claim a 3-2 victory at the side also caught up in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division relegation battle.

He said the experience of coming from 1-0 down to win a friendly match 4-1 at higher-league Leiston last Wednesday had given them the belief to overturn Luke Crisp’s 18th minute opener on Saturday.

They were only behind for six minutes at The Demcom Stadium before Joel Glover struck, which was followed by Brett Crisp putting them into the lead heading into the interval.

Glover’s 63rd minute goal gave them the breathing space to be able to gain the three points, despite a 95th minute consolation strike from the hosts.

“It was pleasing as we played some really good stuff at times,” he said.

“It was important to get the win as we do not want the gaps to start opening up, that’s for sure.”

Ahead of hosting a 14th-placed Walsham-le-Willows side on Saturday (3pm) who have undergone a rapid rise up the table since Fergus O’Callaghan took over, he said: “It does give people confidence but we have got to keep it going and replicate the effort and performance levels.

“They are in fantastic form and I know it is going to be tough but when we are on it, as I have said all season, we have got a good side, even in adversity, like on Saturday when it was pleasing they all dug in.

The Ely result, which sees Hadleigh pull level on points with second from bottom Gorleston, who do hold two games in hand, was all the more satisfying given the testing build up to the match.

“It probably typified our season in that we played a friendly Wednesday night where we played well and we looked like we had a strong 16 to choose from,” said Appleford.

“Come Friday night we had 12 players and had to bring a couple in to support us from the reserves.

“We got there on the day and I had done our formation and tactics when one of the players (Kyle Ferguson) was caught up in an accident in traffic and wasn’t going to make kick-off, so I had to change everything around.

“Thankfully, we got the job done.

“Wednesday night gave us the confidence that it does not matter if we go behind.”

Dan Hayes, a 17-year-old striker, replaced Ferguson on the team-sheet while former AFC Sudbury Academy player Wayne Blackman made his first appearance since recovering from injury, having signed in the summer. Jack Yaxley also came into the side along with Brett Crisp.

Ely caught Hadleigh static on 18 minutes when Ben Harnwell raced clear to slide a deft pass to Luke Crisp to fire in a low shot that beat the wrong-footed Nick Punter.

Six minutes later Glover raced clear, cutting in to fire in a low shot through the legs of Harry Reynolds.

Hadleigh took the lead on 39 minutes when Reynolds parried a shot in by Glover and Brett Crisp fired the loose ball home.

The visitors took control of the match with a third in the 63rd minute when unselfish play by Hayes found Glover to fire into an empty net.

Ely were reduced to 10 men for the final minutes as Steve Holder was sin binned. The hosts pulled back a goal late in stoppage time though when Alex Knowles took full advantage of a defensive mix-up to make the scoreline 3-2.

* Long Melford (4th), who were not in action at the weekend, travel to Mildenhall Town on Saturday (3pm).

Their opponents lost 3-1 at home to Walsham-le-Willows last time out to leave the side relegated last season down in 16th place in the table.

