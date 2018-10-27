After seeing him open his goal account for Hadleigh at the first opportunity on Tuesday, Shane Wardley is relieved to have finally got a number nine in the building.

Romario Dunne (pictured), who counts Cornard United among his previous clubs, signed from Essex Senior League side Stanway Rovers earlier this week, having been one of two strikers the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division manager was waiting to speak to last week.

Wardley had been playing experienced midfielder Danny Thrower as the lone striker in recent weeks, following Kyle Cassell, who started the season with seven goals from nine appearances before going away with the armed forces.

Cornard United v Stowmarket Town - Cornards Romario Dunne. (4996545)

Having only netted once in 10 appearances for Stanway this term, new signing Dunne quickly got off the mark in Tuesday’s 5-2 home win over Brightlingsea Regent Reserves.

“He came straight in and did well,” said Wardley.

“He scored one and to be fair should have had two.

“He fitted in very well with the lads and I was pleased with his performance.”

The debutant opened his account on 25 minutes with a low shot from an indirect free-kick after ‘keeper Aaron Smith had handled a backpass.

Hadleigh had opened the scoring after 11 minutes when Thrower netted from close range as Brightlingsea failed to clear.

On 43 minutes Hadleigh’s young hard-working winger George Crowe scored a deserved goal when he netted at close range as Brightlingsea again failed to clear their lines.

Hadleigh gifted Brightlingsea two early second half goals. Kieran Turner brought down Ibrahim Conteh in the area with Charlie Lindoe making no mistake. And five minutes later Ashley Salva raced clear unopposed to fire in.

Charlie Howlett’s long-range shot gave Aaron Smith no chance to increase Hadleigh’s lead.

Thrower was brought down in the area just before the final whistle and converted the resultant spot kick for his second and his side’s fifth.

Hadleigh (17th) go to mid-table Gorleston on Saturday (3pm) with Wardley looking for his side to use a confident cup display to grab some more league points.

l With the first team without a game on Saturday, Hadleigh United Reserves took centre-stage and won 4-1 at home to Haverhill Rovers Reserves. Two late first-half goals, from Dan Knight and Michael Carrigan made it 2-1 to the hosts before Max Tate and Knight, for his second, made it 4-1.