Hadleigh United manager Christian Appleford is confident his new-look side will come good.

Following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Mildenhall Town and Tuesday’s 1-1 draw on the road at FC Clacton, the Brettsiders have collected just one point from their opening five Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixtures.

The loss to Mildenhall was particularly frustrating for Appleford because his side did not really offer much of a threat until the hosts had gone two goals in front and Hadleigh defender Charlie Howlett was red carded for a last-man foul.

New signing Matt Paine goes for goal during Saturday’s loss to Mildenhall Picture: Mark Westley

However, Appleford has seen enough during the opening weeks of 2019/20 to have no worries about the months to come.

Speaking after the Mildenhall game, he said: “For 65 or 70 minutes both sides looked quite nervy and there was not much in it.

“Neither side really wanted to take the bull by the horns and it took us to go down to 10 men to get going and come alive, which is frustrating.

“There are seven new players in the team and it is going to take a bit of time to click.

“But it is a good group of footballers and they will come good, I know that.

“We showed in the last 10 or 15 minutes today (against Mildenhall) what we are capable of.”

Jack Brame opened the scoring for Mildenhall in the 13th minute when he latched onto Volter Rocha’s through ball and smashed his shot beyond Nick Punter.

The hosts dominated much of the contest thereafter but it was not until both teams had seen a player red-carded – Howlett for Hadleigh and Rocha for Mildenhall ­– that they doubled their lead in the 81st minute.

Frontman Brame was again the scorer, this time calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner after exchanging passes with Tommy Robinson.

Hadleigh halved the deficit three minutes later with a deflected Joel Glover shot from the edge of the box and they went close to snatching a point late on with a powerful Kris Rose header, but Mildenhall goalkeeper Jake Hayhoe stuck out a hand to keep the ball out.

And on Tuesday it seemed Appleford’s side – who had D’arcy De’ath sent off – were heading for a fifth straight league defeat at Clacton, but Josh Cheetham’s goal two minutes from time rescued a share of the spoils.

Hadleigh’s search for a first league win will continue on Saturday when they play host to Haverhill Rovers (3pm).

l Hadleigh have completed the signing of former AFC Sudbury forward Reece Dobson.