Hadleigh United’s second visit to Woodbridge Town this season saw them lose by the same score as in the FA Cup match – 5-1.

BUSY MAN: Hadleigh United goalkeeper Nick Punter

After beating higher opposition Bury Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup, Hadleigh’s dismal run of defeats continued as Woodbridge camped in their visitors’ half for most of the first period.

Hadleigh had an early chance when Kyle Ferguson fired over from a Kieran Turner pass, but after this it was nearly all Woodbridge.

The hosts took the lead on five minutes when Ben Garnham fired in a powerful free-kick giving ‘keeper Nick Punter little chance.

Woodbridge extended their lead on 10 minutes when Callum Sinclair fired in from a free-kick.

Hadleigh’s Danny Thrower saw Baden Holmes clear his shot at the near post before Kris Rose’s header was deflected away for a corner.

Woodbridge’s pressure continued with their third goal coming on 25 minutes when Ryan Keeble got clear to fire in a low shot past the diving Nick Punter.

Home ‘keeper Alfie Stronge saw some action as he raced off his line to save at Ferguson’s feet before Punter tipped over a powerful shot on the turn by ex-Ipswich Town player Carlos Edwards.

Hadleigh had a brief better spell in the opening minutes of the second half, but lacked a cutting edge where it mattered.

Woodbridge scored their fourth goal on 59 minutes with a low shot following some excellent Woodbridge build-up play from their own half.

Hadleigh pulled a goal back on 70 minutes when a Romario Dunne free-kick hit the underside of the bar with Tom Driscoll on hand to net the loose ball.

Punter tipped over a shot on the turn from Kelsey Trotter before Woodbridge completed their rout when Hadleigh’s number one was adjudged to have fouled Callum Sinclair as he attempted a save at the near post with Garnham converting the spot kick.

Hadleigh, who are now only a point above the bottom two in the relegation zone, host Norwich United (12th) on Saturday (3pm).