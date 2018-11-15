Suffolk Free Press

Suffolk Premier Cup win over Bury Town can boost Hadleigh United's season, says Shane Wardley

By Hannah Dolman
Published: 14:50, 15 November 2018
 | Updated: 12:00, 17 November 2018

Shane Wardley believes Hadleigh United’s 3-1 victory over Bury Town in the second round of the Suffolk Premier Cup can make a ‘huge difference’ to their league campaign.

The Brettsiders are already languishing near the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in 18th position after falling to a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of leaders Histon at Millfield on Saturday.

But Wardley said the hard-fought result against the higher-league side in the county cup competition on Tuesday could be the factor that changes the fortunes of his team.

He hopes it will boost future league results – with the first test of his theory away to Newmarket Town on Saturday (3pm).

PLEASED: Hadleigh United manager Shane Wardley Picture: Richard Marsham. (2250136)
“I like to think that beating Bury can make a huge difference to our season,” Wardley said. “Belief, that’s the key word.

“Belief that when you step out on the pitch, you will get a result no matter who you are playing.

“We did that perfectly against Bury, we played with belief and look at what can happen.

“There is a difference between us in terms of their pace, their touch and movement – but we dealt with it, so we have to take it forward into the league on Saturday and keep up the good work.

“It’s about keeping the momentum going after a result like this.

“Newmarket is going to be difficult but we have the players and now the belief.”

