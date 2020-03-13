Christian Appleford is calling on his Hadleigh United side to replicate their second-half display in Tuesday’s cup defeat when they resume their bid for survival by hosting high-flyers Norwich United on Saturday (3pm).

Their hopes of taking another step towards a Portman Road final in the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup were quickly quashed by higher-league Lowestoft Town at The Millfield on Tuesday.

The Trawler Boys’ 5-0 victory was the same scoreline as at half-time, which did at least provide some crumbs of comfort for the Hadleigh manager and home crowd ahead of returning to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division action.

Appleford, who was disappointed with what he saw as five ‘preventable’ goals against his side in a hard to watch opening 45 minutes, said of their second-half display: “I was glad Jack (Spurling) saved that penalty at the end as I think we deserved to keep that clean sheet.

“We defended a lot better and restricted their chances from longer rang and wider areas and we defended a lot better.”

Second-placed Norwich United visit on Saturday – 15 points behind leaders Stowmarket Town – with the second-from-bottom Brettsiders having come from 3-1 down at seventh-placed Woodbridge Town last Friday to record a point in a 3-3 draw.

After Joel Glover had put them into an early lead they conceded three times before the break before Ben Elliott got it back to 3-2 soon after the restart.

But with Matt Hayden receiving a second yellow card for diving in the 67th minute, Glover’s equaliser 15 minutes from time felt like it earned more than a point. Gorleston thrashing Walsham-le-Willows 6-0 meant they actually lost out, with the basement side drawing level on points.

Despite Tuesday’s one-sided scoreline, Appleford thinks the 90 minutes against a side who play two leagues higher, in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central, could have helped improve their chances of taking points off high-flying Norwich United.

“They are a very good side. When we played at their place they had great movement and a great front three and we certainly have to keep those quiet and watch their movement,” he said.

“This was probably a good warm-up to that; the movement we faced tonight with the running in behind and the interchanging of the front boys is what we are going to have on Saturday, so if we can put in the second half defensive show we will have half a chance.

“But we are confident, we played well Friday and we know we can do it on our day; it is just making sure that we turn up and have a second half rather than the first half we put out tonight.”

He was without Jemel Fox (cup-tied), Matt Paine, Josh Cheetham and Matt Hayden (work) for Tuesday’s tie. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Nick Punter’s pre-arranged absence had led to the loan signing of Spurling from higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United.

The latter was picking the ball out of his net on his home debut as soon as the 17th minute minute when a wicked deflection sent the ball perfectly into the run of Jacek Zielonka who put it low past him.

The Trawlerboys doubled their advantage within four minutes with Malachi Linton dispatching a bouncing ball from just outside the 18-yard box expertly, despite Spurling getting a hand to it.

The chances continued to rain in on his goal and he was caught out with the third in the 36th minute with Louis McIntosh’s low effort sneaking in at his near post.

Another fortunate deflection helped make it 4-0 in the 41st minute with Andrew Fisk’s low shot from close-range ricochetting off a defender.

After Marco Markis – on his first start in more than 18 months since suffering an ACL knee injury – clumsily knocked Linton down to concede a penalty on the stroke of half-time, Spurling went the right way but could not reach Linton’s well-placed kick.

The only action up the other end, in largely one-way traffic, had seen Kris Rose head over a free kick at 0-0 before a good solo run from Jack Yaxley had ended in the midfielder firing wide of the far post. Ultimately, Glover was an isolated figure chasing down lost causes with little in the way of support.

The second half was definitely an improvement though with Spurling not required to make another save until holding a header in the 84th minute.

Hadleigh continued to offer little in the way of a goal threat, despite having more passages of play in the Lowestoft half.

One good ball on the break put substitute Felix Vardon-Barber away down the left channel, but goalkeeper Luis Tibbles flew off his line and executed a good retrieval via a sliding tackle.

There was a late rally from the visitors in their quest for a sixth goal but Marcus Wilkinson’s lobbed effort came back off the post.

Another penalty was conceded in a crowded box within the dying seconds but Spurling deflected McIntosh’s kick over the crossbar with his legs before the final whistle sounded.

Hadleigh: Spurling, Ross, Markis, Yaxley, Rose (c), Green (Murphy 46’), Crisp, Elliott, Glover (Varden-Barden 67’), Holder, Ransome (Hayes 46’). Unused subs: Hayden, Cheetham.

Attendance: 94

* After hosting Norwich United on Saturday, Hadleigh are at home again on Tuesday when mid-table Kirkley & Pakefield are due to visit (7.45pm).

Appleford said: “Look, I know what this group can do and it is probably more about it being psychological than the ability, as when things go against us that is sometimes when we can drop our heads and take a few minutes to switch on.

“On Friday night and other games we have showed we have got it in us .”

