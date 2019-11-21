Hadleigh United may have sunk to the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table but the board are not about to press the panic button with their manager.

Chairman Rolf Beggerow has told the Free Press Christian Appleford has ‘their full support’ and says they are ‘confident’ he will turn things around at the Millfield.

The ex-Mildenhall boss and Bury Town assistant has also said he is not about to give up on a squad he believes are capable of much better.

Hadleigh v Thetford - Hadleigh manager Christian Appleford.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (21928371)

Ahead of two big games against two fellow bottom third occupiers, starting with Saturday’s home game with Whitton United (3pm) before a trip to Ely City seven days later, he said: “I have had conversations with the board and committee and ultimately I’ve told them that I have never been in this position before; where I have taken a club into this situation, but I have got experience of successfully getting two clubs out of it.

“We have got ourselves there and we have now got to work hard to pull ourselves out.

“As a squad we are committed to that and I am committed to doing that as I oversee it.

MILDENHALL: Football - Mildenhall v Hadleigh Christian Appleford Picture by Mark Westley. (15402744)

“I know the players here are too good for that (being bottom) but we now need to probably work on different ways of playing and using different skills.

“We cannot afford to be playing too pretty and we may need to start grinding out some results.”

Chairman Beggerow said of Appleford: “He has got our full backing.

“We know he is working hard and we are quite confident he will get things moving forward.”

Hadleigh’s 4-1 defeat at Norwich United on Saturday was their 12th loss in 16 matches this season, leaving them on just eight points. They could be cut further adrift than the two points they are away from Gorleston if their rivals were to profit from their two games in hand.

But Appleford saw enough positives in the weekend’s defeat to suggest their fortunes can quickly turn.

“In the cold light of day the result is what it is. Performance-wise it was very good, in a strange way,” he said, pointing to two goals in the first half coming against the run of play before conceding again at a key time, just before half-time to trail 3-1.

“We know as a squad, if we play like we did for 85 minutes in that game we will win a lot of games,” he said.

Kye Ruel will be assessed in training tonight after missing Saturday’s defeat with a knock, while Ben Elliott (hamstring) remains sidelined.