Plenty of possession and territory, and a total of 14 corners, but Hadleigh United once again failed to make it count, going down 1-0 to visitors Swaffham Town at The Millfield on Saturday, writes Ken Watkins.

It was a result which leaves the Brettsiders bottom-but-one in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and stretches their losing streak to five matches, the last four coming in the league.

The goal they conceded in the 45th minute was a soft one, Hadleigh’s retreating defence allowing Swaffham to run at them and the attack ending with Sam Carter side-footing home from close range.

Hadleigh v Thetford - Hadleigh manager Christian Appleford.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (20209490)

“We put no pressure on the ball and just let them dance through,” said manager Christian Appleford.

His side had been strengthened by the arrival of former Colchester United Academy player Max Maughan, signed prior to the match on dual registration from Appleford’s former club, higher-league Bury Town. Maughan joined Bury clubmates Cruise Nyadzayo and Emmanuel Machaya, previously signed on dual registration.

But the fact that they are unlikely to be always available means these signings are not likely to be a long-term solution to Hadleigh’s problems.

Football - Bury Town v Romford - Max Maughn - Picture - Neil Dady. (20204629)

Of their losing run continuing, following on from their 6-1 drubbing at Long Melford the previous Saturday, Appleford said: “It’s disappointing, but we played well, apart from a spell at the end of the first half when they got a few players in behind.

“We had enough pressure, chances, balls into the box to have won that game. But no end product. We just lack that bit of quality in the final third. Another day it could have been three, four, five. But when things are going against you, they go against you.”

He added: “Confidence is low, but we’ve got to work together, stick together and just grind something out,” he said. “We need the ball to go in off someone’s backside, and that changes everything.”

Clear-cut chances were few and far between for both sides.

In the second half Kris Rose headed narrowly wide from a corner, and Kyle Ruel saw a shot blocked in a crowded box.

The game, which had simmered late in the second half after the officials missed a dreadfully late challenge that had flattened Ruel, who was later booked, ended in both sets of players coming together after the final whistle.

Hadleigh face a tough-looking trip to Norwich United (6th) on Saturday (3pm).