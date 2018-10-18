Shane Wardley is looking to build on the feelgood factor returning at Hadleigh United by addressing their lack of options up front in time for their return to action next Tuesday.

The Brettsiders responded to their manager’s calls last week to ‘take a good look at themselves’ by pulling together to avoid a fourth straight defeat as they comfortably overcame out-of-form Ely City 2-0 at The Millfield on Saturday.

At home to Brantham Athletic on Tuesday, they went into half-time with a 1-0 lead via a Danny Thrower angled drive. But the second half saw them concede before James Ross was sent off for two yellow cards, with Brantham going on to win the game 2-1.

Hadleigh v Ely City - Hadleighs Michael Barwick and Elys Rhys Mazey..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4771495)

Wardley felt his side still did enough to have won the game and revealed he is set to open talks with two attacking options today to fill the void of striker Kyle Cassell going away with the forces as part of his day job.

“I have got two seven-dayers in and hopefully at least one will come,” he said.

“Both are attacking options and one has scored a lot of goals at a lower level, so hopefully he will want the opportunity to play higher.”

Hadleigh v Ely City - Hadleighs Daniel Thrower puts Ely keeper, Evan Jeckells under pressure..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4771497)

With Thrower, who is usually known as a winger or central midfielder having led the line in recent games, he added: “Percy is more of a link-up player who is very comfortable on the ball, and do not get me wrong, he is doing a good job, but when you need to stretch a game he is not the one to do that and that is the type of player we are looking for.”

The three points on Saturday, secured as a result of Thrower converting Keiran Turner’s pass on the stroke of half-time before subsitute Jack Severy put the outcome beyond doubt inside the last 10 minutes, ensured Hadleigh moved two places above the bottom two relegation places they had occupied.

They were unable to strengthen that league position further on Tuesday, though, as Brantham completed a league double over their hosts.

Hadleigh v Ely City - Hadleighs Kyle Ferguson takes a shot..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4771498)

Hadleigh rode out an early Brantham onslaught before increasing their influence on the match as they produced their own chances.

The deadlock was broken in the 20th minute when Thrower dispossessed Jack Marshall to get clear and fire past the diving John Watkins.

Brantham had a good chance to level on 37 minutes when Daniel Rowe fired narrowly wide from a Sam Newson cross.

Hadleigh v Ely City - Hadleighs Ben Elliott and Elys Sam Reed..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4771500)

Watkins made a superb block from a Thrower shot just before half-time.

Brantham levelled on 62 minutes when Jack Madley fired in Rowe’s cross in a passage of play which saw Hadleigh’s Ross receive a second yellow card.

The visitors took advantage of the numerical advantage by taking the lead in the 72nd minute when a corner kick by Callum Bennett found Craig Hughes unchallenged to header home from distance at the near post.

Hadleigh v Ely City - Hadleighs Kyle Ferguson and Elys Jamie Alsop..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4771510)

Just before the end Hadleigh’s Michael Barwick fired just over.

“Obviously going down to 10 men does not help but to be fair we still felt we should have got something from the game. It is coming down to fine margins,” said Wardley.

“Looking at the chances we were disappointed we did not get three points. But the boys never gave up, which is a good sign.”

Hadleigh v Ely City - Hadleighs Keiran Turner..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4771512)

He felt Ross’ dismissal was as a result of two ‘soft yellows’.

Reflecting on Saturday’s win, he said: “It was probably the best we have played for a long time.

“If we had got the second earlier we would have probably have scored a few more but that three points is massive for the club.

“Ely changed their formation slightly in the second half to try and stop us playing and for 20-25 minutes that worked but they tired.

“Don’t get me wrong, they were dangerous from set pieces but in open play we were comfortable and we just needed that second goal, which we got.”