Shane Wardley is looking to ‘freshen up’ his squad in a bid to kick-start a run to save their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division status.

The Brettsiders are currently occupying the second of the two relegation places after going six games without a win, leaving them three points from safety.

Saturday’s 4-0 defeat came at Great Yarmouth Town, a side who have won five straight games after bringing in some new faces having found themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.

FOOTBALL - Long Melford v Hadleigh United..Pictured: Hadleigh Manager Shane Wardley ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6245811)

And ahead of a tough looking home game with surprise top-four side Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday (3pm), he is hoping a similar move into the transfer market can prove the catalyst for a run of their own.

“To be honest I am looking to bring one or two in the building,” he said.

“It will freshen up the squad and give one or two players a kick up the backside.

“It might push us on. Everyone is taking about Yarmouth doing it and it worked with them.

“I have stayed with the same squad for most of the season and this is the position where we are. A couple of new faces will freshen things up.”

He revealed two seven-day approaches have gone in with experienced additions being sought rather than targeted positions, with both players not set to be allowed to talk to Wardley until after the weekend’s game.

Reflecting on the 4-0 defeat at The Bloaters, the manager said it encapsulated their season so far.

“To be honest we did not play too bad and that is the story of our season,” he said.

“I think the 4-0 scoreline flattered them a little bit. We had key chances at key times of the game and did not take them, and gifted them goals.”

Hadleigh had only gone into the break at The Wellesley trailing by a single goal, with the defence static as Harry Draper was given freedom to fire in a low shot following a set piece in the 39th minute.

Kyle Cassell and George Crowe had gone close to giving them the lead, while 17-year-old Shane Murphy, on his senior debut, almost converted Romario Dunne’s cross, among several chances to open his account.

Hadleigh went further behind on 65 minutes when again slack play let Draper run clear to score his second with another low shot.

Eight minutes later Yarmouth’s Dylan Switters scored their third with a low shot from Draper’s through ball.

A trio of chances came and went for the visitors before Yarmouth completed their scoring with a goal in added time. A 35-yard unchallenged run by Joel Glover ended with a low shot past the outstretched hands of ‘keeper Nick Punter.

Despite their current standing in the table and recent form, Wardley does believe his side are good enough to dig themselves out of trouble.

“The teams we have been playing against are saying we should not be down there with the football we play etcetera,” he said. “But goals win games and we are in that position for a reason.

“The squad have got to stick together and dig deep to get some results.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, against a Walsham side who are flying high since Trevor Newman stepped up to take over the managerial reins from Paul Smith, he said: “Walsham have had an excellent season so far and it is going to be a very tough game.”

Wardley is set to bring experienced striker Danny Smy back in after a period of unavailability.