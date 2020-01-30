Christian Appleford maintains a firm belief his Hadleigh United side will steer themselves clear of the relegation zone over their last 14 games – but wants to see far more hunger to win at Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday (3pm).

Without second bottom Gorleston in action at the weekend, the Brettsiders blew another chance to clamber off the foot of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, losing 4-0 to an out-of-form Long Melford side.

After the visitors were gifted a 14th minute opener at the Millfield on Saturday, their manager described his side’s reaction as akin to surrendering the points.

He said: “We didn’t really look uncomfortable in the first 10 to 15 minutes and that is probably the frustrating thing.

“The seven looked a threat with pace with how we had set up, but apart from that there was nothing really in it until the opening goal. And that point we just downed tools almost and just didn’t raise anything and went through the motions for the rest of the game.”

Having taken just two points from their last six matches, Appleford was defiant in his belief they are good enough to avoid finishing in the single potential relegation spot.

“Of course I am,” he said. “We have not been good enough today and that is everything, including me. We know that and we can’t sugarcoat it to make it look anything other than they were better than us and we were poor, as simple as that.

“It is about other things we do and it is about how we bounce back.

“We will lose other games between now and the end of the season but it is about how we bounce back.”

He said they had set themselves mini targets for points to ensure their survival at Step 5 and were still on course to hit the latest one within the next few games, provided they get a positive result at 16th-placed Walsham.

“It will be tough but the good thing is we have played them recently, we got a good result (3-2 win) so we know what they are about and what areas we need to tighten up in.

“Certainly what I am looking for though is the performance and the hard work, effort and application as that all needs to be there next week and it wasn’t today.

“We feel we can get something against any team, believe it or not, because we have shown when we are at it we are a good side, but we have not shown that enough.”

While not looking for excuses for their current predicament, the Brettsiders boss felt the situation with losing recent signing Tom Woerndl summed up their luck.

“He is an Australian lad who came over and played three great games and looked perfect for us and then he literally had to get on a plane within three days and go back home,” he said. “You could probably write a book on the season and, if I was maybe a bit younger or less experienced I probably would be pulling my hair out, but you have got to remain focused to the end goal and go towards that.”

Striker Matt Hayden, another recent signing, is expected to return to the squad having been unavailable for Hadleigh last weekend but having played for his other registered club, Old Newton United. The much-travelled player, who Appleford used to teach at school in Mildenhall, scored on his debut for the club in the 2-2 draw at Thetford Town the previous weekend.

Gorleston lie just a point ahead in the table but having now played three games less, while Ely City above them are currently two points clear of the bottom but having played two games more than Hadleigh.

Appleford’s still have to play both/ They are set to host Ely City on February 29 before Gorleston visit on March 28.

