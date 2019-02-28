Christian Appleford questioned his Hadleigh United players’ attitude after they went down to a costly 2-1 defeat at out-of-form relegation rivals Ely City on Saturday.

The recently-appointed manager has seen his bright start at the helm since taking over from Shane Wardley quickly disappear with back-to-back defeats, though they still remain 16th and six points and three places clear of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division drop zone.

Two goals from set pieces, either side of half-time, saw Ely home in the end despite substitute Shane Murphy pulling one back eight minutes into a bizzare amount of added time.

ELY: Football - Ely City v Hadleigh United Tom Williams scores for Ely Picture Mark Westley. (7396991)

Appleford said: “It was disappointing as while we lost heavily last week (8-2 at home to Woodbridge Town) I could take it as it was against what I thought was a good side.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful but we should be winning here today and the trouble is they have not turned up with the right attitudes from the first minute and they have gone against everything I have asked.

“When they did do what I asked in the final 10 minutes we suddenly looked a good side. We got all the pressure and all the play and we score, but it is too little too late.

“They have just got to learn the fundamentals of staying in the game and the importance of that.”

Appleford brought in 31-year-old versatile midfielder or defender Michael Harvey, a player he had worked with at Mildenhall but who has not played at the level for three years due to work commitments – though he has occasionally turned out for Kershaw Senior A side Soham United – for his debut in front of the back four.

ELY: Football - Ely City v Hadleigh United Christian Appleford Hadleigh Boss Picture Mark Westley. (7396995)

He admitted they ‘should have got something out of the game’ but felt there were positives to take forward.

Hadleigh, who host basement side Framlingham Town on Saturday (3pm), saw Romario Dunne’s penalty well saved in the ninth minute before going on to concede to Ashley Walter’s 37th minute glancing header from a free-kick.

They were undone from another free-kick in the 52nd minute with Harvey admitting to letting his man go with Tom Williams slamming the ball home.

Holder and substitute Chris Lewis passed up good gifted chances to add a third while Shane Murphy’s free looping shot in the area finally got Hadleigh a goal but in the eighth minute of added time it was too little too late.

ELY: Football - Ely City v Hadleigh United Nick Punter punches clear, Steve Holder for Ely Picture Mark Westley. (7396993)

Hadleigh: Punter, Ross, Knight, Barwick, Elliott, Rose (c), Ferguson, Driscoll (Cassell 62’), Dunne (Crisp 80’), Harvey, Andrews (Murphy 84’). Unused substitutes: Cooper, Howlett. Attendance: 94

Free Press Man of the Match: Nick Punter - goalkeeper one of only players to come out with any credit.