Jamie Griffiths is optimistic Long Melford can be much more of a force in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this season, after he made a surprise return to Stoneylands from Step 3 Needham Market.

The former Ipswich Town academy graduate, who made one substitute League Cup appearance during his time with the Blues, revealed he made a ‘difficult decision’ to drop down two levels of the pyramid in order to balance his football with the addition of his first child.

Initially signed on a three-month loan deal, 27-year-old attacking midfielder or striker Griffiths believes the team are capable of more than just another season battling relegation.

Jamie Griffiths joins in the goal scorers putting Needham 3-1 up against Hitchin Town. (14185746)

The player who made nine appearances on loan with Plymouth Argyle in League Two, while also counting Kettering Town and AFC Sudbury among his former clubs, said: “We will be working hard from the start to make sure last season does not repeat itself.

“There is a lot of talent in that dressing room to upset a few teams.

“I think people will underestimate us this season but from what I’ve seen we’ve got a good little side here.”

Football - Long Melford (Black and White) v Braintree Town Reserves. Melford number 10 Jamie Griffiths celebrates scoring the first goal.. (14185768)

Griffiths, who scored 25 goals in 33 appearances in his debut season at Long Melford in 2014/15 – helping the Villagers win the First Division title and promotion to Step 5 for the first time in their history – marked his return with two goals in the home pre-season friendly defeat of Step 4 Bury Town on Friday.

“I am obviously delighted to be back as I had a lot of success there and it is nice to be back,” said the player who suffered a serious ACL knee injury in August 2016, before making his return to action a year later at Needham, then in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

“My son was born in December and the travelling and commitment to play in the Southern League with Needham is very difficult, especially with a youngster.

“It was going to be so hard to commit to that again this year, especially with my partner going back to work.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Long Melford..Pictured: Hassan Ally scores the second goal for Long Melford...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (14185860)

“I thought long and hard about it and I did not want to miss out on time with my son.

“I obviously still wanted to play football so it was about finding the right balance, and I feel Melford can give me that.”

Griffiths, who scored a phenomenal 56 goals in 77 games in total for the Villagers during his first spell at the club, thanked Needham Market and manager Richard Wilkins for making the move to his suggested destination work.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Long Melford Manager Jamie Bradbury...Picture: MARK BULLIMORE. (14228743)

Manager Jamie Bradbury also thanked Needham and said: “We’re pleased to have Griff back at Melford, he was a great help to me when he was here previously

“and was naturally a fans’ favourite also. They’ll love to see him in the black and white again.

“He obviously brings a lot of quality in terms of his football ability, but more than that he is a top man and has the perfect attitude you look for in a player and will have a positive effect on the whole squad.”

He is also pleased to have another fans’ favourite back at the club after Hassan Ally, who announced his departure after helping the club win their first Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup as well as avoiding relegation at the end last season, opted to return. The tricky winger who has 125 Melford appearances to his name, having scored 18 goals, played in Tuesday’s come-from-behind 2-2 home draw with Needham Market. It had been agreed Griffiths would not play.

Three Spanish trialists played, including a goalkeeper, with teenager Michael Betts having left for Witham Town. Meanwhile, Josh Collins has gone to higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United.