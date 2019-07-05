Sudbury’s boxers made history at the Monkstown International Box Cup, bringing home the club’s first gold medals.

Current England Schools national champion Ellie Mateer and last year’s schoolboys runner-up Jack Wiffen both made it a golden weekend for Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club in Ireland.

Scott Stannard and Kie Bryan also did the club proud with silver medals while Cameron Mateer made sure all five who travelled to fight in Dublin came back with medals, claiming bronze.

Sudbury ABC boxers at the Monkstown International Junior Box Cup with their medals. Ellie Mateer and Jack Wiffen took gold, Scott Stannard and Kie Bryan silver and Cameron Mateer bronze Picture: Contributed (13341555)

Head coach Neil Anderson said: “It was a tremendous weekend and I am so proud of them all as there were some tremendous performances.”

In the club’s previous three years at what is considered the world’s biggest junior box cup, Sudbury had collected five silver medals but were desperate to strike gold.

Despite both not achieving the top prize in their age and weight categories, Anderson picked out Stannard (U34kg born 2005) and Cameron Mateer’s semi-final displays for special praise.

“Scott boxed a really classy opponent from St Saviours Club Dublin, nearly stopping him and Cameron lost on a split to an opponent from Cherry Orchard, Dublin who had more than 45 bouts to his name, and it was very, very close.”

Ellie Mateer (U31kg born 2006) delivered the first gold for the club with a dominant display against her opponent from Newcastle, before Wiffen (U69kg youth) – a three-times silver medallist at Monkstown – followed suit in a unanimous points verdict against his opponent from Leicester.