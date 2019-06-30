GB ultramarathon runner Dan Lawson took the honours in the 12-hour race at the second Suffolk TrailFest, at Shimpling Park Farm, clocking up 80 miles in 11 hours 34 minutes.

Dan Lawson (top) was in great form at Trailfest Pictures: Richard Marsham

As well as the 12-hour race, which started at midnight, there were 3km and 10km races, and a 24-hour trail running race, the weekend catering for all running appetites,

The 24 hour race saw 200 runners completing five mile loops of the Shimpling trails. Mark Prigg, of 100 Marathon Club, was crowned champion with a total of 110 miles in 23:04. Nick Wood also clocked 110 miles in 24:02, with third place going to Tim Ballard with 100 miles in 22:15.

The first woman over the line was Anna Hatton, covering 95 miles in 23:06. Nicky Lees, TrailFest’s volunteer for the Friday night registration, managed 80 miles in 23:10 to take silver, with Karen Peck third, 75 miles in 19:49.

One hundred mile buckles were awarded to Mark Prigg, Nick Wood, Tim Ballard and Chris Johnson who just missed the podium.

Team Sinn Péin (Shin Pain) of Lloyd Gray and Tomás O’Hanlon smashed the pairs course record with 160 miles in 24:30.

The Great Bentley RC team of Helen Carey, Mike Deed, Peter Benton, William Woodhall and Sarah Davison took the small team honours with 165 miles in 24:32.

Suffolk Trailfest running festival held in Shimpling - Runners finish the 10KM race..Pic - Richard Marsham. (12875693)

The large team winners – Chris Sim, Fiona Coe, Alison French, Kinga McArdle, Chris Powell, Luke Read and Ben Chisnall from Airborne Fit – clocked up 175 miles and beat the course record for the category.

The 12 hour race attracted 60 entries, including Lawson, fresh from his victory in the EMU six-day Ultramarathon with 920.140km, a new British six-day road record. In second place behind Lawson, Paul Oliver ground out 70 miles in 10:51, with Tim Fox third, 65 miles in 11:49.

First woman was Lindsay Hamilton, 60 miles in 10:59, followed by Meghan Grange, 50 miles in 11:09, and Michelle Holland, 40 miles in 11:32.The pairs trophy went to Shaun Kemp and Chris Kerry, 80 miles in 11:58.

The Ashtons Legal 3k race was won by Samuel Slark-Hollis with Archie Taylor second and last year’s winner, Max Jeffrey third. Bella Taylor was first women, closely followed by Sophie Gathorne-Hardy with Violette Davy third.

Suffolk Trailfest running festival held in Shimpling - Runners finish the 10KM race..Pic - Richard Marsham. (12875780)

The South Lee School 10k race was won by Tom Kingsnorth in 41.10, beating the 2018 time by 14 seconds. Sean McKenna was second and Stephen Rolfe third. First woman was Rachel Plant in 50:54, followed by Catherine Hull in 51:29.

The one mile St Nicholas Hospice Care Do-Nut Dash raised £1700 for the charity.

Kelly Pepper, co-organiser of the Suffolk TrailFest, said: “The ambition is for the TrailFest to become a fixture on the county’s calendar, and a real destination for runners from all around the country.”

Co-organiser Katie Haselhurst added: “We were completely blown away by the support for our second Suffolk TrailFest. Our competitors were inspirational and dedicated to the sport of trail running.”