Cameron Taylor-Willis has said she is ‘very focused’ ahead of the GB Under-18 Women’s first fixture in the FIBA European Championships in Macedonia.

The 16-year-old from Sudbury has been handed her first U18 call-up, having previously been a part of the U16 set-up.

And she is ‘enjoying the experience’ of a ‘massive step up’ so far, with the team due to face Netherlands in their opening encounter on Saturday.

The match, in Group D of the European Championships Division B, will take place in the Macedonian capital of Skopje.

The team will then take on Sweden, Ukraine, Albania and Luxembourg in their other group stage matches.

The girls and coaches celebrate after the presentation. The U16 Girls team after winning the U16 National Cup, shortly after the senior women's team also took national cup success for Ipswich Basketball Club (13343076)

Taylor-Willis said: “It’s my first U18 experience and there’s a lot of us on the team who are new to it.

“It’s quite good that there’s a few of us that know each other from the U16s, it should help us to play our best basketball, which is our main aim really.

“We are all very focused and we want to show ourselves at our best, if we can do that, then we will be pleased.

“The whole thing is just amazing and I’m really enjoying the experience – it’s just really cool to be here.

“Although the temperature isn’t, it’s so hot in Greece (where the team played two warm-up games) and it’s even hotter in Macedonia, I’m not sure what that will be like.

Cameron Taylor-Willis from Sudbury got a call-up for the Team GB U18 Women's squad for 2019 European Championships. Picture: Ipswich basketball (13359296)

“It is a massive step up, it’s so much more physical too. It’s a very different level so we are aware of how tough it will be.”

The team, who finished 10th in Division B in the 2018 championships, are coached by Len Busch. This year’s squad is particularly young, with seven players stepping up to U18 level.

Taylor-Willis, who was part of Ipswich Basketball’s U16 Girls National Cup success in 2017/18, added that, while the team are confident and determined, they know progression out of the group will be tough.

“Netherlands are a very strong side, it’s going to be tough, but we’re going to try our best – we just want to get better and improve.”