Third-placed Halstead Town travel to Thurlow Nunn League First Division South leaders White Ensign on Saturday (3pm) with a newly-activated weapon in their arsenal.

A crowd of nearly 200 at the Milbank Stadium on Friday witnessed just why manager Mark McLean had been so pleased to land the summer signature of ex-Heybridge Swifts’ striker Ricky Gardner on his return from travelling abroad.

An unstoppable effort from inside the box, a low curling free kick and a cool dinked finish saw him claim a hat-trick and show what he is capable of in a 4-1 home win over Brightlingsea Regent Reserves.

. (29623661)

In a campaign disrupted by injury, it took Gardner’s goal tally from just four in 16 appearances (six substitute), to seven in 17. And McLean, who has had to rely on the goal output of Chris Harris (17 in 25) this term, is expecting him to be like a new signing across their last 10 games, as they look to wrap up a top four finish for promotion.

“He has gone through the process of getting himself fit after a really bad hamstring injury, then his confidence went because strikers need to score and he wasn’t quite hitting the target,” said McLean, who knew the striker from his time managing the reserves at Heybridge Swifts.

“But that is three games in a row (played) now and we sensed it was coming last week. He was starting to be in the right areas more and he was rolling players quicker and his decision-making was much better.

“I sensed it could be his day and he was absolutely superb, I thought he was excellent. It was probably his first (real) performance for us. But we know what we’ve got when we get him fit.”

In White Ensign, who finished one place below them in fourth last season, he sees where his Humbugs could have been if it were not for the punishing injury list they have had to contend with.

“They are a similar side but they are in a great moment, so I kind of feel I know their team,” he said. “But everything they are doing this season has gone in their favour: no injuries, no lack of availability; they are rocking and rolling because of that.

“We have had the polar opposite, so when I look at it we are doing as well as them because the fact we are even in the mix with them with the situations we have had is a credit.”

After four wins in their last five, Halstead go into the game 10 points adrift of White Ensign, having played a game more. The leaders have won all of their last 10.

McLean believes his side are more than capable of getting a result there though, saying:“I actually trust our boys more in games like that, we always step up in big games more often than not. We have won four of the last five, so that is a good place.

“We just want to win the next games; win, win, win. Our form recently and results has been more akin to what I have created here. Last year was a very successful year, we didn’t get the necessary reward for it but I am trying to re-create it again this year.

“We have gone through some real dramas on the way and that happens to teams; it has happened to Man City this season, and we have had it with abundance. We are in there pitching though and that is all we can do.”

Read more Football