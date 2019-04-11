There was another big field of 80 junior boys and girls entered in the annual 36-hole Stoke-by-Nayland Junior Open, sponsored by COBRA PUMA GOLF, played on the renowned Gainsborough and Constable Courses on Tuesday.

There was a chilly start to the early morning rounds but by the afternoon rounds the sun tried to break through as excellent golf and scores were achieved.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club was highly successful, achieving the overall champions; Boys Champion Teddy Hall (h/cap 6) scoring 76 and 73 gross (he is also a member of Links Golf Club, Newmarket); Girls Champion Georgia Parker (h/cap 7) scoring 90 and 87 gross. They also claimed the Team Gross Shield ( Teddy Hall, Max Weaver, Tyler Weaver); and Sebastian Kubitzek Best U14 Net (73 and 66).

Other notable scores: Alfie Guy-Pinkney (Ely Golf Club) Overall Gross runner up, Ben Terry ( Barnham Broom) Best U18 gross, Callum Woolston (Stoke-by-Nayland) Best Overall Net.

COBRA PUMA Prizes were presented at the evening meal held in the Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel Golf and Spa’s Devora Suite attended by players, parents and many Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club helpers. Junior club captain, Harry English, welcomed all and thanked all for attending and supporting this event.

It was pleasing to hear that in the players speeches that parents were recognised as appreciated in supporting their sons and daughters.

Organiser Adrian Bullock commented that the standard and commitment to the event by the junior boys and girls was excellent, a very successful event.

