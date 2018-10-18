Suffolk Free Press

GALLERY: Ipswich Town U23s come to town for AFC Sudbury LED floodlight switch-on

By Russell Claydon
Published: 17:50, 18 October 2018
 | Updated: 17:52, 18 October 2018

A bumper crowd of 703 turned out to watch a young Ipswich Town Under-23s side claim a 3-0 victory over Mark Morsley's AFC Sudbury first team on Wednesday to make the official switch-on of the club's new state-of-the-art LED floodlights.

Armando Dobra put former Colchester United manager Geriant Williams' Ipswich managed side ahead just 19 seconds in, which was how the scoreline remained going into the interval on a night where the club offered free entry but asked for donations to MacMillan Cancer Support.

Kai Brown doubled the visitors' advantage in the 61st minute when he converted a low cross before Kai Brown made it 3-0 to wrap things up.

View out gallery of pictures from the night from AFC Sudbury photographer Clive Pearson below.

AFC Sudbury chose club stalwarts John Smith (left) and Danny Crosbie (right) to turn on their new LED floodlights for the Ipswich Town charity game. Both are pictured with chairman Philip Turner. Picture: Clive Pearson (4890564) AFC Sudbury new floodlights turned on. Picture: Clive Pearson (4890558) AFC Sudbury floodlights turned versus Ipswich Town. Picture: Clive Pearson (4890576) AFC Sudbury's Billy Holland chases down the ball against Ipswich Under-23s. Picture: Clive Pearson (4890674) AFC Sudbury captain Joe Whight plays the ball down the line against Ipswich Town Under-23s. Picture: Clive Pearson (4890679) AFC Sudbury left-back Darryl Coakley tracks his attacker during the game against Ipswich Under-23s. Picture: Clive Pearson (4890697) AFC Sudbury's Kie Dyer - son of former Ipswich Town player Kieron Dyer - in action against Ipswich Under-23s. Picture: Clive Pearson (4890745) AFC Sudbury floodlights turned on versus Ipswich Town. Picture: Clive Pearson (4890586) AFC Sudbury floodlights turned on versus Ipswich Town. Picture: Clive Pearson (4890637) AFC Sudbury's Tom Dettmar looks to get his foot in against Ipswich Under-23s. Picture: Clive Pearson (4890758)

* AFC Sudbury, who are 17th in the Bostik League North Division, are at home again on Saturday with 15th placed Barking visiting.

