A bumper crowd of 703 turned out to watch a young Ipswich Town Under-23s side claim a 3-0 victory over Mark Morsley's AFC Sudbury first team on Wednesday to make the official switch-on of the club's new state-of-the-art LED floodlights.

Armando Dobra put former Colchester United manager Geriant Williams' Ipswich managed side ahead just 19 seconds in, which was how the scoreline remained going into the interval on a night where the club offered free entry but asked for donations to MacMillan Cancer Support.

Kai Brown doubled the visitors' advantage in the 61st minute when he converted a low cross before Kai Brown made it 3-0 to wrap things up.

View out gallery of pictures from the night from AFC Sudbury photographer Clive Pearson below.

* AFC Sudbury, who are 17th in the Bostik League North Division, are at home again on Saturday with 15th placed Barking visiting.