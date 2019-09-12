After witnessing the demolition of Bury St Edmunds at Woolpit to clinch the Suffolk T20 Cup on Sunday, Sudbury chairman Louis Brooks believes they still have had ‘a cracking season’ to reflect on.

Adam Mansfield’s side head into Saturday’s season-ending match at home to Mildenhall (11am) with no chance of completing their aim of a third straight Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League (EAPL) title triumph, and second place relying on Swardeston dropping points.

Frinton-on-Sea clinched their maiden EAPL title after despatching Mildenhall, while Swardeston matched Sudbury’s (226-8) two-wicket 25-point maximum win at Bury St Edmunds (223-8) at home to Saffron Walden to keep 17 points ahead in second place.

But Brooks, among a healthy following of supporters at Woolpit CC for the finals day on Sunday, is more than happy with what has been achieved this season.

“It was a fantastic effort for the first team to deliver some silverware which was our second Suffolk Cup in three years,” he said.

“It was good to win on Saturday as well and it was a good close hard game with Adam (Mansfield) getting 50 as well to remain the top Suffolk club in the EAPL.

“It has still been a cracking season; to finish third with Dustin (Melton) having now signed first-class terms with Derbyshire and who has been a big miss and with Tom Huggins with his restrictions with playing for us (as well).

“If we win Saturday we will have lost the same amount of games this year as last year when we won the league. And Frinton have been super and just lost one game, which was against us.”

He felt they were rewarded in Sunday’s 98-run win – having made 218 before Bury fell way short at 120 in reply – for putting out another strong team, as they have done all season, in the Suffolk Cup.

He said: “On Sunday we were brilliant. We were very focused and had won every game up to the final.

“Kenny Moulton-Day was my man-of-the-match as he took two catches, two wickets and put 50 up and had to retire. So did Darren and Ben Reece.

“The 218 was a huge total and Bury were never really in the hunt.

“They got 120-odd and everyone bowled well.

“Phil Halliday also needs a mention as he was 12th man but had played nearly all the games running up to it.”

It left the side to return to the clubhouse in Quay Lane for some celebratory drinks alongside the young Sudbury side, captained by Dale Brett, who fell one run short on the last ball of the historic friendly with the Gents of Suffolk.