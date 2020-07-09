The road to the 2020/21 season opener began at AFC Sudbury on Monday night as the first-team squad returned to small group training.

The main pitch at the MEL Group Stadium was split into sections to enable groups of six to alternate between different coaching stations.

And there were a few special guests joining in with furloughed Bradford City academy graduate Tyler French keeping himself in trim alongside USA scholars Ollie Peters, Callum Watson and Joe Wright.

Furloghed Bradford City player Tyler French joined in with AFC Sudbury's return to training on MondayPicture: Clive Pearson (38008019)

Manager Mark Morsley said: “It was really good to be there again.

“We had a good number, I think it was 22 who attended, and that included the ex-scholars on a break from America in Ollie Peters, Callum Watson and Joe Wright.

“We also had Tyler French joining in after Bradford gave permission.We had three sixes that fitted in with the rules and it was a good session and just good to get together again.”

He said the players had come back in good shape after not playing since their Isthmian League North Division campaign was suspended in early March due to Covdi-19.

“They had been doing some fitness challenges set up by Danny (Laws, head coach) in a WhatsApp group which had provided a bit of banter,” he said.

Initially the club will train twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays, he said, but things may alter depending on news of when their season may start, which still remains unknown.

AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley watches on as the club return to training following the coronavirus crisisPicture: Clive Pearson (38002432)

The provisional 2020/21 date for the Isthmian League, before coronavirus hit, was August 15.

Morsley said having the likes of French and the US scholars returning to the club spoke volumes about the environment that has been created.

“I think it is a great indication of the football club is that,” he said.

“Fundamentally this is their footballing home and it is great to see them coming back as they are always welcome any time.”

