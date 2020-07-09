Home   Sport   Article

Bradford City player Tyler French joins in as AFC Sudbury return to pre-season training at The MEL Group Stadium

By Russell Claydon
Published: 17:21, 09 July 2020
 | Updated: 17:23, 09 July 2020

The road to the 2020/21 season opener began at AFC Sudbury on Monday night as the first-team squad returned to small group training.

The main pitch at the MEL Group Stadium was split into sections to enable groups of six to alternate between different coaching stations.

And there were a few special guests joining in with furloughed Bradford City academy graduate Tyler French keeping himself in trim alongside USA scholars Ollie Peters, Callum Watson and Joe Wright.

Manager Mark Morsley said: “It was really good to be there again.

“We had a good number, I think it was 22 who attended, and that included the ex-scholars on a break from America in Ollie Peters, Callum Watson and Joe Wright.

“We also had Tyler French joining in after Bradford gave permission.We had three sixes that fitted in with the rules and it was a good session and just good to get together again.”

Billy Holland is all smiles after returning to training with AFC SudburyPicture: Clive Pearson (38002453)AFC Sudbury head coach Danny Laws gives instructions to one of the groups as the first team returned to training on Monday after coronavirus lockdownPicture: Clive Pearson (38002451)Gavin Peters, who was recently added to Mark Morsley's first-team management set up at AFC Sudbury, disinfects a ball as the club return to trainingPicture: Clive Pearson (38002427)Gavin Peters takes some stretches with a group as AFC Sudbury returned to training on Monday eveningPicture: Clive Pearson (38002444)AFC Sudbury's goalkeepers get back to work under the gidance at training at the MEL Group Stadium on Monday eveningPicture: Clive Pearson (38002440)Gavin Peters works alongside AFC Sudbury captain Joe Whight and Harry Critchley as the players returned to small group training on MondayPicture: Clive Pearson (38002430)Joe Grimwood does some ball work as AFC Sudbury return to trainingPicture: Clive Pearson (38002442)New AFC Sudbury signing Kane Munday was back in familiar surroundings as the club returned to training on MondayPicture: Clive Pearson (38002446)Paul Walker makes a save as AFC Sudbury returned to trainingPicture: Clive Pearson (38002436)Tom Maycock takes part in a sprint drill as AFC Sudbury return to training after the Covid-19 lockdownPicture: Clive Pearson (38002438)

He said the players had come back in good shape after not playing since their Isthmian League North Division campaign was suspended in early March due to Covdi-19.

“They had been doing some fitness challenges set up by Danny (Laws, head coach) in a WhatsApp group which had provided a bit of banter,” he said.

Initially the club will train twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays, he said, but things may alter depending on news of when their season may start, which still remains unknown.

The provisional 2020/21 date for the Isthmian League, before coronavirus hit, was August 15.

Morsley said having the likes of French and the US scholars returning to the club spoke volumes about the environment that has been created.

“I think it is a great indication of the football club is that,” he said.

“Fundamentally this is their footballing home and it is great to see them coming back as they are always welcome any time.”

* AFC Gold Week 9: £100 (119) T Bagness, Waltnutree Lane, Sudbury; £10 (112) Mrs B Long, Spring Lane, Lavenham; £10 £80 D Webb, Melford Rd, Sudbury.

