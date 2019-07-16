Alex Albon admitted it was ultimately ‘a frustrating race’ as issues with his Toro Rosso car saw him drop out of the points in the closing stages of the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

The young Bures-rasied driver had made a promising start on his F1 debut at Silverstone, having qualified in ninth position. But he saw his good work wiped out by a high voltage issue that left him unable to make the second pit stop he required to change his tyres, leaving him to reflect on finishing outside the top 10 in 12th.

“It wasn’t an easy race for me managing the tyres,” said the 23-year-old.

Alex Albon is driving for Toro Rosso in his debut season in F1 Picture: Peter Fox / Getty Images (Red Bull Content Pool) (11285632)

“When the safety car came out some drivers got lucky, others didn’t.

“We had an issue with the car where we couldn’t pit or touch the car, so we had to stay out while others around us pitted. It was a frustrating race, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda team technical director Jody Egginton felt Albon had done everything he could, in tough circumstances.

“Alex put in a fantastic drive, especially when we consider he was managing an issue with his car all race which was limiting pit strategy options at various points,” he said.

“Even if he did a great job managing his prime tyres, they were finished two laps from the end of the race and he could not keep Hulkenberg behind.”

It was a good weekend in the end for his team-mate Daniil Kvyat though, who fought his way through the field from 17th to finish in the points in ninth place.

Next up in the F1 calendar is the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim from a week on Friday.