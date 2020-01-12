Charlie Frost returned from Wales to successfully retain his title at Sudbury Motorcycle Club’s Extreme Enduro at Foxborough Quarry.

The sixth annual staging of the event took place in Halstead, with kind permission of William Turtle.

Overcast, grey and wet underfoot challenging conditions greeted the riders who had entered.

Action from the sixth annual Sudbury Extreme Enduro Pictures: Paula Day Photography

The previous week’s unrelenting rain had waterlogged the ground and filled low-lying land and ditches, resulting in a heightened sense of balance and wellingtons as a minimum needed for the hundreds of spectators, of all ages, who turned out for a great day of brutal racing.

With top pro rider Frost travelling from Wales in an attempt to repeat his win from 2018, he was first away from the Le Mans start.

Frost battled it out with Ben Wibberley, from the Kent-based Sidcup club, over two gruelling hours, making the huge obstacles look easy by jumping up them faultlessly every time.

Frost came in with 17 laps, just edging out Wibberley’s 16, in what was a hard-battled race with many track blockages, as less experienced riders created a bottle neck with dropped and broken bikes.

The marshals were paramount to keeping the track open and free from dropped bikes, helping those on their last ounce of energy to try to complete the race for one of the coveted and well-earned finisher’s medals.

Pro Class - 1st Charlie Frost, 2nd Ben Wibberley, 3rd Stevie Roper; Expert - 1st Ryan Hammond, 2nd Jason Pearce, 3rd Toby Morley; Clubman - 1st Jack Austin, 2nd Keith Maude, 3rd Joe Phillips; Trial - 1st Jez Moss, 2nd Jason Green, 3rd Oliver Bolton.

